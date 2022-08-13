Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha gets promoted by 'The Academy', 'Forrest Gump' on social media

    Laal Singh Chaddha, starring actors Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya, was released in the theatres on Thursday. The film is the official Indian adaptation of ‘Forrest Gump’, an Oscar-winning movie that was released in 1994, starring actor Tom Hanks.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

    Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been facing boycott calls even before its release. The film hit the theatres on Thursday, August 11. Despite some positive reviews for the film, it has not been able to turn those into big bucks, as the film has had a slow start at the box office.

    Amidst this, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences along with the official handle of ‘Forrest Gump’, have promoted Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ on their respective social media accounts.

    ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an Indian adaptation of the Oscar-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’ which was released in 1994. The film starred Hollywood actor Tom Hanks in the lead role. It bagged a total of 13 nominations at the Oscar, of which, it took home six awards including Best Actor, Directing, Film Editing, Best Picture, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, see dip in collections

    Taking to its Instagram handle, Oscar’s official page wrote: “Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receive an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks.”

    Check out The Academy’s post here: 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

    Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which marks the Bollywood debut of South superstar Naga Chaitanya, has found itself in the midst of legal trouble. A complaint was submitted to Delhi Police commissioner Sanjay Arora by a Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal, against Aamir, Paramount Pictures and many others. The complainant alleged that the film was “disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu Sentiments”.

    ALSO READ: Sridevi birth anniversary: Some interesting things fans must know about her

    The advocate further sought an FIR be registered against Aamir Khan and the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha under sections153, 153A, 298 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

    As for the box office report, Laal Singh Chaddha collected Rs 12 crore on its opening day but saw a dip of 35 per cent on Friday. As per reports, its second-day collections were around Rs 7.75 crore to Rs 8.25 crore.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:56 AM IST
