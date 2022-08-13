Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pictures: Disha Patani’s latest photo dump is everything steamy and hot

    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Disha Patani h shared some really steamy pictures from Ek Villain Returns. While some shots are from a bedroom scene. there is also picture where she is seen taking a shower with John Abraham.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Disha Patani has once again taken the internet by storm. Disha shared a photo dump from Ek Villain Returns, and the pictures are nothing but hot and steamy. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Disha shared a slew of pictures, some of which reflect upon her bedroom and bathroom with co-star John Abraham. If you haven’t seen her Instagram post, don’t worry. Check out this gallery to see all the photos that the actor shared on her social media.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    One of the pictures shows Disha Patani wearing a very hot black corset top with lace fabric that covers her midriff.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha gets promoted by ‘The Academy’, ‘Forrest Gump’ on social media

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani also put up two really hot pictures where she is seen resting on the bed in a sensuous manner. In one of those photos, she is seen showing off her curves.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, see dip in collections

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    The other bedroom picture shows Disha Patani sitting on the bed in her black outfit, showing off her legs.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Another picture shows Disha Patani and John Abraham taking a shower together. The scene is one of the hottest scenes from the film, and Disha made it a point to share a photograph of that.

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Along with this, Disha Patani also put up a picture of herself at the beach. It is the same image of which she had shared a video recently, wherein she was seen enjoying at a beach while wearing a white co-rd of bikini top and denim shorts.

