Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support

Raju Srivastava remains unconscious and on ventilator support more than two days after suffering a heart attack. According to reports, his health has neither improved nor worsened.

According to the article, Srivastava is still in serious condition and has suffered significant brain damage due to his cardiac arrest.

Two days back, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team said.

ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with Raju Srivastava's wife and promised her his full support. Later that day, defence minister Rajnath Singh called the AIIMS director to inquire on the comedian's health.

Comedian Sunil Pal also shared Raju’s health update via a social media video and said, “He was admitted on time. By God’s grace, his health is way better now. He is out of danger.” He further added, “Raju Bhai get well soon. We all love you. Your health should be fine soon. His recovery is a great news for all of us.”

ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022'

Raju Srivastava is a well-known comedian who is well-known for his impersonations of Bollywood actors and political personalities. He has also been on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

