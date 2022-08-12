Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support

    Bollywood actor and comedian Raju Srivastava was brought to AIIMS hospital in Delhi on Tuesday, August 9, after suffering a heart attack.

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian suffered brain damage after heart attack; still on life support RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 12, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    Raju Srivastava remains unconscious and on ventilator support more than two days after suffering a heart attack. According to reports, his health has neither improved nor worsened. 
    According to the article, Srivastava is still in serious condition and has suffered significant brain damage due to his cardiac arrest.

    Two days back, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was rushed to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while working out. “He was working out on the treadmill around 11-11:30 when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There is nothing to worry as of now. Doctors are conducting tests, we’ll share more information soon," his team said.

    ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

    On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with Raju Srivastava's wife and promised her his full support. Later that day, defence minister Rajnath Singh called the AIIMS director to inquire on the comedian's health.

    Comedian Sunil Pal also shared Raju’s health update via a social media video and said, “He was admitted on time. By God’s grace, his health is way better now. He is out of danger.” He further added, “Raju Bhai get well soon. We all love you. Your health should be fine soon. His recovery is a great news for all of us.”

    ALSO READ: Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022'

    Raju Srivastava is a well-known comedian who is well-known for his impersonations of Bollywood actors and political personalities. He has also been on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.
     

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2022, 9:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more RBA

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more

    Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra says Indian Matchmaking Sima Taparia RBA

    'Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra’, says Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia

    Rishabh Pant deletes mera picha chhoro Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela viral interview-ayh

    Rishabh Pant deletes 'mera picha chhoro' Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela's viral interview

    Comedian actor Raju Srivastava on ventilator following heart attack drb

    Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on ventilator following heart attack

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022' drb

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022'

    Recent Stories

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more RBA

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding update: From quirky sangeet ceremony to three wedding receptions and more

    Migrant labourer shit dead by terrorists in Kashmir Bandipora gcw

    Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Bandipora

    3 Rafale fighters of French Air and Space Force make strategic stopover in IAF base

    3 Rafale fighters of French Air and Space Force make strategic stopover in IAF base

    Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra says Indian Matchmaking Sima Taparia RBA

    'Nick Jonas looks so small in front of Priyanka Chopra’, says Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia

    Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures RBA

    Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon