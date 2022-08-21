Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian's condition improves, on heavy dosage of antibiotics

Raju Srivastava has been in AIIMS for nine days after a heart attack at the gym. He appears to be in good health currently. The oxygen flow to his brain seems to have been raised from 20% to 50%. Raju Srivastava is taking a lot of antibiotics. It appears that this has decreased the infection.



However, no one is permitted inside the room since the physicians do not want his immunity to be compromised. Top neurologist MV Dr Padma Srivastava is supervising him. It is critical that the virus is eradicated.

Johnny Lever, on the other hand, spent Saturday with his family. He had travelled down from Mumbai to comfort the comedian's frightened family members. The family prayed for his long health by planting 51 trees near his family home. Raju Srivastava's boyhood buddy Ashu Tripathi organised a Bhajan evening for his rapid recovery at Kidwai Nagar's Radha Madhav Temple. It appears that a large Pooja and havan have also been planned. Prayers have also been given at Ujjain's famed Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The comedian's family is also a patient at AIIMS. His brother Kaju Srivastava also underwent surgery for a tumour behind his ear. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, India's Minister of Health, has received updates from AIIMS physicians. Yogi Adityanath has pledged his complete support to the family.

Ahsaan Qureshi informed that his friends are repeating the Hanuman Chalisa in his honour to ensure his wellness. We hope his illness improves and Gajodhar Bhaiyya is able to return to doing what he does best: making us laugh!