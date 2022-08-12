Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help

Comedian and Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava's condition is gradually improving. However, he is still a in AIIMS Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called comedian's wife to offer help

The health of Raju Srivastava has improved slightly. Following a heart attack, the comedian is presently being treated at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital in Delhi. Raju was working out at the gym on August 10 when he felt uneasy. Post that, his trainer rushed him to the hospital. Raju's health has improved, according to the most recent update.

As Raju Srivastava remains unconscious for over 46 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly dialled his wife to enquire about the comedian’s health update. According to reports, PM Modi offered full support to Srivastava’s family.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan: From FAT to FIT, actress' inspiring weight loss journey with pictures

On Thursday, August 11, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had a telephonic exchange with Raju Srivastava’s wife and ensured her of all help. Later in the day, defence minister Rajnath Singh also dialled the AIIMS director to enquire about the comedian’s health.

Raju Srivastava has been brought to Delhi's AIIMS Hospital for treatment following a heart attack. In the midst of health-related concern, the comedian's sister-in-law stated, "Raju Srivastava's health has improved somewhat since yesterday. Raju Bhai's health has improved slightly since the last time we saw him. His supporters want Raju Bhai to get healthy and return to Kanpur soon."

Also Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

On August 10, Raju Srivastava's brother-in-law, Ashish Srivastava, verified the news of his heart attack. He said, "Raju Srivastava had a heart attack while going to the gym. He was staying in Delhi to meet some of the big leaders of the state. He went to the gym in the morning and then went to another gym that day. During the same time, he got a heart attack. He has been admitted to AIIMS. But he is back under control. After 5 minutes, the doctors allowed the relatives to meet his grandfather. Only after meeting him, they will be able to give the rest of the information."

Shekhar Suman also took to his Twitter handle and shared Raju Srivastava's health update. "Raju Srivastava hasn't regained consciousness in the last 46 hrs..plz all Indians pray hard for his recovery.We can't afford to lose this gem.Im sure he is going to come back.God is great.Har Har Mahadev (sic)," he wrote.



Yesterday,Shekhar Suman mentioned that he was praying for Raju's speedy recovery. "Praying hard for the quick recovery of Raju Srivastava.He is in a serious condition after a heart attack and has been put on the ventilator.Just a fortnight ago he performed for my show India's Laughter Champion.We had a long talk about ev thing in life and now suddenly this (sic)," he tweeted.