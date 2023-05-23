Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajnikanth recalls how late actor Sarath Babu would 'snatch away cigarette stub and put it out'

    On Tuesday, superstar Rajinikanth remembered his late actor friend Sarath Babu and remembered how the late actor advices him to give up smoking.

    First Published May 23, 2023, 1:39 PM IST

    In a heartfelt homage to his late actor buddy Sarath Babu on Tuesday, Superstar Rajinikanth recalled the latter's exhortation to give up smoking, stating the late veteran would even snatch away the counterfoil and put it out if he caught him doing so. After paying respects to Sarath Babu's mortal remains here, Rajinikanth declared that, in consideration of his friend's opinions, he would refrain from smoking in front of the actor.

    He told the press: ''I have never seen him getting serious or angry. You all know that all the films I acted with him are very big hits -- Mullum Malarum, Muthu, Annamalai and Velaikkaran. He had great love and affection for me...he would always regret about me smoking, will ask me to quit it for a long life. If he would see me smoking, he would snatch the cigarette and put it out. So, I won't smoke before him,'' 

    The 71-year-old Sarath Babu passed away on Monday in a hospital in Hyderabad while receiving care for multiple organ failure. Later, his lifeless remains were transported here. The seasoned actor claimed to have known Sarath Babu long before he started acting and that they were close friends. The late actor was a wonderful person, a loyal friend, and perpetually cheerful.

    ALSO READ: Did Amitabh Bachchan find Jumma Chumma hook step 'vulgar'? What was Jaya Bachchan's role in popular song?

    The leading man recounted how Sarath Babu calmed him down by obtaining a cigarette when a crucial moment in "Annamalai" did not turn out as planned, indicating that the latter made an exception to this rule. Celebrities from the Tamil film industry, such as Surya, Karthi, and Suhasini, paid respect to Sarath Babu.

    ALSO READ: 'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES)

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 1:39 PM IST
