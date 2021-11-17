  • Facebook
    Rajkummar Rao to skip honeymoon with Patralekhaa? Here's what we know

    Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have got recently married. Will they go on a honeymoon?

    Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's fans cannot stop smiling over the wedding photos of the newly married pair. They had tied the knot recently in Chandigarh. Although it looks like before going for their honeymoon, Rajkummar, known for his professional commitments, will be shooting for  Bheed in Lucknow. It seems like the honeymoon plans of the actor have been delayed.

    According to a news report in Mid-Day, the actor will be in Lucknow, just three days post his wedding, shooting for the Anubhav Sinha directorial. The report also stated that Anubhav had spoken to the Stree actor before making the schedule and had said that the actor would be shooting the movie before going for his honeymoon. The report also noted that the actor has been preparing for the film for quite some time.

    The report also stated that Abubhhav Sinha had planned the schedule of the movie in such a way that the shooting of the film could immediately kickoff after the wedding of  Rajkummar. Bheed is one of the most ambitious movies to date of Anubhav's. Given the milieu and setting of the film, he felt that November and early December would be the best time to shoot for the same. When Anubhav had discussed the movie's shooting schedule with Rajkummar, he had understood the time limitations. He had immediately agreed to fulfil the commitments before going for a honeymoon with his wife. The actor was stunned by the script of the movie and the subject of the film is special to the actor.

    The movie is expected to be shot entirely in Lucknow. The film will also include  Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Rajkummar previously had also said in an interview that it was a matter of great honour and privilege to collaborate with a filmmaker like Anubhav, who had a distinct voice. After the success of Ludo, reuniting with him felt like coming back on home turf. 

