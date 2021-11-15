Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Did you know Rajkummar was in awe of his lady love much before their film?

After six years of being together, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are taking their relationship to the next level, as they are to get married today. However, much before their love bloomed, there was a time when Rajkummar was in awe of Patralekhaa and wanted to meet her. Continue reading to know about this interesting episode of their life.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the wedding knot today, on November 15. While the couple will say ‘I Do’ to each other in a few hours, we found out that the “Newton’ actor was very much in awe of Patralekhaa, even before the two met or did a film together. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa met at the sets of ‘City Lights’ as co-stars. It was this very film where the co-stars turned into lovers. However, Rajkummar was already in awe of Patralekhaa.

Revealing details in one of his many posts on social media, Rajkummar recalled the day when he saw Patralekhaa in an advertisement. In the post, Rajkummar writes about how he saw Patralekhaa and thought to himself of having to meet her one day. What happened next, you ask? Well, the ‘Badhai Do’ actor further revealed that his dream of meeting her actually did come true. He said that it was after a month that he met her, and the rest is history.

Have a look at his post here:

Cut to the present, the couple has been in love with each other for a few years not. They have always been spotted together - whether it is about taking a vacation, a casual day out or a dinner night. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa will be getting married at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort in Chandigarh. A video of the couple in all-white attire was shared several times on social media. In the video, Rajkummar is seen going down on his knees with a diamond-studded ring in his hand.

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi along with her brother Saqib Saleem was spotted at the engagement ceremony. It is being said that actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who is a good friend of Patralekhaa, and Ayushmann Khurrana are expected to attend the wedding ceremonies.