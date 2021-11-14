  • Facebook
    Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: How much does the wedding cost? Here's what we know

    First Published Nov 14, 2021, 3:01 PM IST
    Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are all set to say 'I DO' in a few hours. Let's check out the venue and cost of the wedding in detail.

    Last night Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's engaged in a ceremony in Chandigarh. The pre-wedding pictures came out last night and went viral. Their wedding ceremonies are happening in an exotic resort, The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort in New Chandigarh, Punjab.

    With a sparkling diamond ring, the 37-year-old Rajkummar went down on one knee and proposed to Patralekhaa, 32. After six long years of relationship, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa chose to take their relationship to the next level this year and get married.

    The lovely couple exchange rings as singer Ed Sheeran’s chartbuster Perfect. Patralekhaa was dressed in a white and silver high-slit gown and Rajkummar was donned in white fusion wear. We loved that both were seen wearing white sneakers. Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding: Here's how actor became lover from 4am friend; read their 'LOVE-STORY'

    Talking about the venue, the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort is located at the foothills of the Himalayas, surrounded by over 8,000 acres of protected natural forest. It is one of the most luxurious properties in the whole of Punjab.
     

    It is a luxury spa resort; according to reports, the cost of spending a single night at the resort’s Kohinoor Villa is Rs 6 lakh. If you want to stay in a luxury villa, that will cost you Rs 2 lakh per night. Yes, some cheaper rooms cost Rs 30,000 for a night.

    Filmmaker Farah Khan, actors Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem were clicked during the engagement ceremony. Director Hansal Mehta is also expected to attend the wedding.
     

    Patralekhaa, who is a Bengali, has picked Sabyasachi's wedding attire for her 'D' day. She will be wearing a Bengali saree for her wedding and Sabyasachi to dress her up in an ethereal saree with delicate embroidery work. 

