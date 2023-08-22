Rajinikath TALKS about why he touched Yogi Adityanath's feet; READ THIS

Superstar Rajinikanth, riding high on the success of his recent film "Jailer," responded on Monday to the controversy surrounding his gesture of touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a visit to Lucknow. He stated that it's his personal practice to show respect by touching the feet of a 'sanyasi' or 'yogi,' regardless of their age. Rajinikanth's explanation comes as a response to a reporter's question regarding the incident. The actor's actions have sparked discussions about cultural and social norms, highlighting the intersection of celebrity status and traditional customs in the context of public figures.

Rajinikanth clarified his actions to the media saying, “I met various political leaders. It was just a courtesy meet. There is nothing more than that. It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only. I want to thank people of Tamil Nadu and rest of the world for making Jailer a huge success."

For those unaware, the actor's action had stirred a considerable online debate, particularly in Tamil Nadu. Many questioned the appropriateness of a 72-year-old actor touching the feet of a much younger Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. In their encounter, Yogi Adityanath presented Rajinikanth with a book and a miniature idol of Lord Ganesh as a gesture of goodwill for his film's success. Chief Minister Adityanath, in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), also said, "Courtesy meeting with eminent film actor Mr Rajinikanth at official residence in Lucknow today."

Before this incident, a dedicated screening of 'Jailer' took place in Lucknow, graced by the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.“I also got a chance to watch the movie ‘Jailer’. I had watched Rajinikanth’s many films and he is such a talented actor that even though there is not much content in the movie still with his performance, he increases the importance of the film," said Deputy CM Maurya to the media.

Rajinikanth's recent release, "Jailer," marks his return to the silver screen after a hiatus of two years. The film portrays two contrasting facets of Rajinikanth's character: one as a typical retired family man and the other as an unrelenting force when engaged in action. Alongside Rajinikanth, the cast of "Jailer" includes prominent names such as Jackie Shroff, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles. Additionally, the film features a special appearance by Mohanlal. Notably, "Jailer" is steadily approaching the impressive milestone of crossing the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.

