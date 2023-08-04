Rajinikanth Vs Chiranjeevi: Jailer and Bholaa Shankar to release next week; know who can win over box-office

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

    Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi are Indian cinema's biggest stars. Next week, 'Jailer' and 'Bholaa Shankar' will compete at the box office. 'Jailer' will release on August 10, but 'Bholaa Shankar' on August 11. Who will win a collision between two superstars of the South film industry, Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi? In an interview with India Today, trading expert Ramesh Bala called it a big match.

    Before Independence Day weekend, two huge Tamil and Telugu films compete at the box office. 'Jailer' and 'Bholaa Shankar' will delight fans. Indian and international fans love Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi. 'Bholaa Shankar' is Telugu, 'Jailer' Tamil. According to pre-release sales, 'Jailer' is slightly ahead of 'Bholaa Shankar' internationally.

    But Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are different. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala says, "'Jailer' gets released single one day before 'Bholaa Shankar'. This benefits Tamil films. 'Bholaa Shankar' will be honoured on August 11. The two Telugu-speaking states have the most theatres. We cannot argue that the two films will lack theatres. Even if 'Bholaa Shankar' gets the most screens, Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' will get 300-400. "'Jailer' could earn Rs 2-4 crore daily."

    Initial reports suggest 'Jailer' and 'Bholaa Shankar' would do well in their debut weekends. Once reviews arrive, audience preferences may alter.

    All about 'JAILER' and 'BHOLAA SHANKAR'
    Rajinikanth plays Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in 'Jailer', a slick action thriller. The'Jailer' performance presents Rajinikanth as a terrible murderer. Nelson Dilipkumar directs 'Jailer', starring Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, and Tamannaah.

    Ajith Kumar stars in 'Bholaa Shankar', a Telugu version of 'Vedalam'. The Meher Ramesh-directed film stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in key roles. The original 2015 picture opened in cinemas.

