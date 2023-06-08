Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajinikanth gifts THIS 'special gift' to Tamannaah Bhatia after wrapping shoot of Jailer, check it out

    The filming for Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, and the rest of the ensemble, is already complete. The iconic figure gave the actress a surprise gift once the shoot was finished.

    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 4:34 PM IST

    The filming of Tamannaah Bhati and Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie Jailer is now complete. The movie will premiere on August 10 in theatres. The actress is eagerly anticipating the film's debut because it will be the first time she and the illustrious actor will be seen together on screen. In the next movie, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will also make a significant cameo appearance. Nelson Dilipkumar wrote and directed Jailer, an extensive action comedy.

    Tamannaah Bhatia recently shared with the media how privileged and blessed she feels to get the chance to work with the seasoned actor. She remarked with enthusiasm, "Working with him (Rajinikanth) is a dream come true. My memories of my time on the Jailer set will last a lifetime. He gave me a book about spiritual exploration. He was really kind to say that. Even his autograph was on it.

     

    Rajinikanth finished the shooting for his upcoming movie, Jailer, after doing a lot of shooting. In the film, which also stars Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others, the venerable actor will be seen in the role of jailer Muthuvel Pandian. A few images from the wrap-up were posted on Twitter by Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth was pictured in the first photo smiling alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and the entire cast.

    Anirudh Ravichander wrote the score for the Sun Pictures production Jailer, which was made on a significant budget. The technical team includes editor R Nirmal and cinematographer Vijay Karthik Kannan.

