Rajinikanth 73rd birthday special: Superstar film 'Sivaji The Boss' to re-release for fans; report

The iconic Tamil film 'Sivaji The Boss,' featuring superstar Rajinikanth, is set to return to the silver screen on his 73rd birthday (December 9). Shankar and the late novelist Sujatha Rangarajan wrote the film.

Sharing the post, the caption read, "You asked, we heard you! Here comes a super treat for Superstar, @rajinikanth's fans in Andhra and Telangana!! Enjoy #SivajiTheBoss on the big screen in select theatres in Andhra & Telangana, from December 9 2023 as part of a week-long celebration for his birthday! (sic)"

In other reports, T. J. Gnanavel, Rajinikanth's director, and Amitabh Bachchan, his co-star, have started filming Thalaivar 170, their next movie. Lyca Productions posted a picture of the two stars from the shoot on their X (formerly Twitter) account. Filming for the movie, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, started earlier this month in Kerala.

About Sivaji The Boss:

S. Shankar's 2007 release is well-known for its compelling story, catchy soundtrack, and Rajinikanth's endearing performance. The plot is on Sivaji, a software systems architect who returns to India intending to provide free healthcare and education but runs into obstacles from the government and influential politician Aathisheshan.