Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in gorgeous blue off-shoulder dress- Photos

Image credits: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha's Fashion Sense

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not just known for her exceptional acting skills but also for her commitment to fitness as well as her fashion sense. 

Image credits: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha's Post

She recently posted pictures on instagram donning a stunning off shoulder royal blue dress with plunging neckline, accesorised with silver pendant. 

Image credits: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Fans' Reaction

Her stunning photos sparked an enthusiastic response from her fans. One comment read, "So beautiful so elegant just luking lyk a wowwwwwwww😍" other read, "This pic is lit 🔥🤩😘"

Image credits: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

On the Work Front

On the work front Samantha starred with Vijay Devrakonda in "Kushi" . The movie came out in september this year. Following that, she took a break from work due to a health issue.

Image credits: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Upcoming TV Show

Upcoming, Samantha is set to appear in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan. The project is directed by Raj and DK.

Image credits: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu
