Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in gorgeous blue off-shoulder dress- Photos

Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is not just known for her exceptional acting skills but also for her commitment to fitness as well as her fashion sense.
She recently posted pictures on instagram donning a stunning off shoulder royal blue dress with plunging neckline, accesorised with silver pendant.
Her stunning photos sparked an enthusiastic response from her fans. One comment read, "So beautiful so elegant just luking lyk a wowwwwwwww😍" other read, "This pic is lit 🔥🤩😘"
On the work front Samantha starred with Vijay Devrakonda in "Kushi" . The movie came out in september this year. Following that, she took a break from work due to a health issue.
Upcoming, Samantha is set to appear in the Indian adaptation of Citadel, alongside Varun Dhawan. The project is directed by Raj and DK.