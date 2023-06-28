Raj Chakraborty on Subhashree Ganguly's 2nd pregnancy: "Wasn't unplanned at all"

Raj-Subhashree's family will soon welcome a new visitor, and their firstborn son Yuvan will soon have a new playmate. Subhashree is already three months pregnant, and according to Raj, their second kid will be delivered in December 2023.

On Tuesday night, Bengali director Raj Chakraborty was the first to announce this happy development. Prior to Prince Yuvan's third birthday, the Chakraborty family will welcome a new visitor. Since it was revealed that Subhasree was expecting, social media has been inundated with congratulations. After barely three years, there were suspicions that Subhasree would become a mother once more. According to an interview Raj gave to TV Nine Bangla, Shubasree's third month of pregnancy ended on Tuesday. 'Actually, if it is not three months, there is no way to tell, so we did not tell about it, after three months we spread the news with everyone,' said Raj. In September, Yuvan will be three-years-old and his sibling will be born in December, only two months later.

What is the younger prince's sister or brother's response? He is quite young and still does not grasp very much, the director remarked. 'That belly is meant with hands.' he added.Raj and Shubashree were wed in a lavish ceremony on May 11 at Bawali Rajbari in South Twenty-four Parganas. This romantic narrative had a regal conclusion. With Yuvan's birth, their new journey as parents officially begins, bringing them twice as much joy. It was announced by Raj-Shubashree that Yuvan would arrive in May 2020. In September of that year, she gave birth to a Yuvaan.

