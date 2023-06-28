Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raj Chakraborty on Subhashree Ganguly's 2nd pregnancy: "Wasn't unplanned at all"

    Raj-Subhashree's family will soon welcome a new visitor, and their firstborn son Yuvan will soon have a new playmate. Subhashree is already three months pregnant, and according to Raj, their second kid will be delivered in December 2023.
     

    Raj Chakraborty on Subhashree Ganguly's 2nd pregnancy: "Wasn't unplanned at all" ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    On Tuesday night, Bengali director Raj Chakraborty was the first to announce this happy development. Prior to Prince Yuvan's third birthday, the Chakraborty family will welcome a new visitor. Since it was revealed that Subhasree was expecting, social media has been inundated with congratulations. After barely three years, there were suspicions that Subhasree would become a mother once more. According to an interview Raj gave to TV Nine Bangla, Shubasree's third month of pregnancy ended on Tuesday. 'Actually, if it is not three months, there is no way to tell, so we did not tell about it, after three months we spread the news with everyone,' said Raj. In September, Yuvan will be three-years-old and his sibling will be born in December, only two months later.

    ALSO READ: National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares

    What is the younger prince's sister or brother's response? He is quite young and still does not grasp very much, the director remarked. 'That belly is meant with hands.' he added.Raj and Shubashree were wed in a lavish ceremony on May 11 at Bawali Rajbari in South Twenty-four Parganas. This romantic narrative had a regal conclusion. With Yuvan's birth, their new journey as parents officially begins, bringing them twice as much joy. It was announced by Raj-Shubashree that Yuvan would arrive in May 2020. In September of that year, she gave birth to a Yuvaan.

    ALSO READ: Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Khloe Kardashian turns 39: Reality star receives emotional birthday posts from family vma

    Khloe Kardashian turns 39: Reality star receives emotional birthday posts from family

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here ATG

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details vma

    Malaika Arora is now brand ambassador of Anastasia Beverly Hills; read details

    Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser vma

    Karan Johar attacked by netizens for deliberately ignoring Shreya Ghoshal's name in 'Tum Kya Mile' song teaser

    Blind Teaser OUT: Witness Sonam Kapoor being visually impaired police officer in actioner-thriller vma

    Blind Teaser OUT: Witness Sonam Kapoor being visually impaired police officer in actioner-thriller

    Recent Stories

    Realme Narzo 60 series to launch on July 6 design revealed Check out details gcw

    Realme Narzo 60 series to launch on July 6, design revealed; Check out details

    Assam floods: Situation grim ahead of Eid Al Adha; over 60,000 people displaced, 93 villages affected AJR

    Assam floods: Situation grim ahead of Eid Al Adha; over 60,000 people displaced, 93 villages affected

    Khloe Kardashian turns 39: Reality star receives emotional birthday posts from family vma

    Khloe Kardashian turns 39: Reality star receives emotional birthday posts from family

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here ATG

    Alia Bhatt trolled for bizarre body language, attitude during 'Heart of Stone' interview; WATCH the video here

    Arsenal makes British record bid of 105 million for Declan Rice; will West Ham accept it?

    Arsenal makes British record bid of 105 million for Declan Rice; will West Ham accept it?

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon