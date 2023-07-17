Rahul Roy: No support from Mahesh Bhatt or Pooja Bhatt following brain stroke

Rahul Roy revealed in a recent interview that several of his industry members, including Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt did not reach out to him following his brain stroke. However, Salmaan Khan helped him pay hospital bills. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Rahul Roy gained immense popularity with his debut in the cult musical romance 'Aashiqui', directed by Mahesh Bhatt, in 1991. He went on to collaborate with Mahesh in other films such as ‘Junoon’ (1992) and more recently, ‘Cabaret’ (2019), directed by Mahesh's daughter, Pooja Bhatt, for ZEE5. However, in a recent interview, Rahul revealed that neither Mahesh Bhatt nor Pooja Bhatt reached out to him when he suffered a brain stroke in 2020. During his health crisis, Rahul was admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital. He further shared that his former co-stars, including Karisma Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, and Raveena Tandon, also did not reach out to him. However, he received support from unexpected sources, with Salman Khan being among those who extended a helping hand.

Rahul on industry members not reaching out

Recently in an interview, Rahul revealed that several of his fellow industry members, including Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja, Karisma, Raveena, or Manisha did not reach out to him during the crisis. However, his sister Priyanka Roy added to his words saying, "It's okay. Dekho, ghar se bhi kisi ka phone nahi aaya (No one from his home called either). His twin brother was following up with me. Chalta hai. That's okay. Maine isko yehi sikhaya hai. Pehle isko thoda sa tha. (I've taught him like that. Initially, he would get riled up). You have to just let it happen. Jo aaye unka shukriyada karna chahiye. Bhale hi Salman ko nahi malum tha, usko jab pata chala, he called me. I said theek hai, jaise hi humey mauka milega, we have to repay. (We should be grateful for those who turned up. Salman didn't know about it, but when he got to know, he called up and offered help. I said okay, but whenever we get the chance, we should repay). But you can't repay that love. Aap paise wapis kar sakte ho, par wo prem wapis nahi kar sakte (You can repay the money but you can't repay the love).

Rahul Roy's sister on Salman Khan

Priyanka told in an interview, “I want to also say thanks to Salman because whatever bill was pending, Salman cleared it in February.” The director of the film LAC had paid a portion of the money owed to Rahul Roy from his pending remuneration. However, this payment was not sufficient to meet the full amount owed to him, and that is when Salman Khan stepped in. “He (Salman Khan) had called him (Rahul) and asked if he can help with anything and he literally helped and the bill is cleared now,” Priyanka added.

