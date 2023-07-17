Ranveer Singh's reaction to wife Deepika Padukone's photos amid divorce rumours goes VIRAL

Deepika Padukone's new stunning photos sent fans into a tizzy on social media as they could not stop swooning over her stunning looks. The VIRAL photos also got a fiery reaction from her husband, Ranveer Singh, amid the alleged divorce rumours.

'Pathaan' actress Deepika Padukone channelled her inner Barbie on Sunday and dropped a couple of photos in a pink outfit. It's for a collaboration with Adidas. Seeing the actor in pink instantly reminded many fans of Barbie. Amid this, Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo and dropped special emoji. Lately, the media mills and grapevine have been full of divorce rumours as they saw that actress did not wish her husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday. Dismissing all these rumours, Ranveer posted a black and white photo with his wife, Deepika, thanking everyone for their warm birthday wishes.

In the photos, Deepika slipped into a pink top with match shorts. She added a charm to her athleisure look with a black cap, white sneakers and socks. Her untied wavy hair and glamorous look with smokey eye-makeup added more poise to the overall look.

Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote in the caption, "In the moment with Z.N.E." Reacting to it, Ranveer Singh dropped a red hot emoji face. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "She is a barbie!," "Barbiecore," added another. One more fan called her "Indian Barbie" as well.

In a recent interview with Curly Tales, opening up on what her and Ranveer's idea of an ideal date night looks like, Deepika said, "My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, we like going out, getting ready, date night. But for the most part, we enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas and ordering in."

Deepika will essay a key role in Project K and Fighter. She also has a cameo role in Jawan. Ranveer is waiting for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

