Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranveer Singh's reaction to wife Deepika Padukone's photos amid divorce rumours goes VIRAL

    Deepika Padukone's new stunning photos sent fans into a tizzy on social media as they could not stop swooning over her stunning looks. The VIRAL photos also got a fiery reaction from her husband, Ranveer Singh, amid the alleged divorce rumours.

    Ranveer Singh's reaction to wife Deepika Padukone's photos amid divorce rumours goes VIRAL vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 17, 2023, 9:50 AM IST

    'Pathaan' actress Deepika Padukone channelled her inner Barbie on Sunday and dropped a couple of photos in a pink outfit. It's for a collaboration with Adidas. Seeing the actor in pink instantly reminded many fans of Barbie. Amid this, Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh reacted to the photo and dropped special emoji. Lately, the media mills and grapevine have been full of divorce rumours as they saw that actress did not wish her husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday. Dismissing all these rumours, Ranveer posted a black and white photo with his wife, Deepika, thanking everyone for their warm birthday wishes.

    ALSO READ: Jane Birkin no more: Know about 'Birkin bag' named after British actress; it is 'mecca of luxury bags'

    In the photos, Deepika slipped into a pink top with match shorts. She added a charm to her athleisure look with a black cap, white sneakers and socks. Her untied wavy hair and glamorous look with smokey eye-makeup added more poise to the overall look.

    Sharing the photo, Deepika wrote in the caption, "In the moment with Z.N.E." Reacting to it, Ranveer Singh dropped a red hot emoji face. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "She is a barbie!," "Barbiecore," added another. One more fan called her "Indian Barbie" as well.

    In a recent interview with Curly Tales, opening up on what her and Ranveer's idea of an ideal date night looks like, Deepika said, "My husband and I, our profession requires us to travel so much and engage with people all the time. So yes, we like going out, getting ready, date night. But for the most part, we enjoy just watching a movie in the room, staying in our pajamas and ordering in."

    Deepika will essay a key role in Project K and Fighter. She also has a cameo role in Jawan. Ranveer is waiting for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

    ALSO READ: Kajol gets criticised and trolled for dropping N-word in a video; read netizens' reaction

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2023, 9:50 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Jane Birkin no more: Know about 'Birkin bag' named after British actress; it is 'mecca of luxury bags' RBA

    Jane Birkin no more: Know about 'Birkin bag' named after British actress; it is 'mecca of luxury bags'

    Who was Jane Birkin Know about actor-singer and inspiration for famous Hermes Birkin RBA

    Who was Jane Birkin? Know about actor-singer and inspiration for famous Hermes’ Birkin

    Kajol gets criticised and trolled for dropping N-word in a video; read netizens' reaction RBA

    Kajol gets criticised and trolled for dropping N-word in a video; read netizens' reaction

    Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan does not use a smartphone? Here's what we know RBA

    Oppenheimer: Director Christopher Nolan does not use a smartphone? Here's what we know

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha marriage update: The couple might host additional wedding reception in Gurugram; read details RBA

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding update: The couple might host additional reception in Gurugram

    Recent Stories

    Fire in Bhopal Delhi Vande Bharat Express train coach passengers safe gcw

    BREAKING: Fire in Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train coach, passengers safe

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani moves SC again seeking relaxation in bail conditions anr

    2008 Bengaluru blast case accused Abdul Nasser Madani moves SC again seeking relaxation in bail conditions

    Sharad Pawar to skip mega Opposition meet in Bengaluru; to stay put in Mumbai

    Sharad Pawar to skip mega Opposition meet in Bengaluru for show of strength in Mumbai

    Jane Birkin no more: Know about 'Birkin bag' named after British actress; it is 'mecca of luxury bags' RBA

    Jane Birkin no more: Know about 'Birkin bag' named after British actress; it is 'mecca of luxury bags'

    Bengaluru opposition meeting today Who is attending What is on the agenda gcw

    Bengaluru Opposition meeting today: Who is attending? What's on the agenda?

    Recent Videos

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind WATCH AJR

    Wild Encounter: Majestic tiger strolls in UP field as farmer ploughs land behind | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral WATCH AJR

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann narrowly escapes boat mishap during flood visit, video viral | WATCH

    Video Icon
    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    How City of Fort Lauderdale welcomed Lionel Messi to his new home (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon