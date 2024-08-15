Raghu Thatha REVIEW: Is Keerthy Suresh's political comedy worth watching? Read THIS

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raghu Thatha Twitter Review: Keerthy Suresh plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars M. S. Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Jayakumar Parameswaran Pillai, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandiran, and Aadhira Pandilakshmi. Check out some interesting reactions

    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    Raghu Thatha is a Tamil political comedy and Suman Kumar's directorial debut. He also scripted the film. This is the first Tamil production from Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films. Keerthy Suresh plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars M. S. Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Jayakumar Parameswaran Pillai, Rajeev Ravindranathan, Anandsami, Rajesh Balachandiran, and Aadhira Pandilakshmi.

    The film was announced in December 2022, and principal filming began that month. It was primarily shot in Chennai and was completed by mid-May 2023. Sean Roldan composed the film's music, while Yamini Yagnamurthy handled the photography and T. S. Suresh edited.

    "Raghu Thatha" will be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024, which coincides with India's Independence Day. A young lady sets out on a transforming journey to protect the identity of her people and country, realising her true self along the way.

    Raghu Thatha's Cast and Crew 
    The Tamil political comedy "Raghu Thatha" stars Keerthy Suresh, M. S. Bhaskar, and Devadarshini. They will be joined by Ravindra Vijay, Anandsami, Rajesh Balakrishnan, and Rajeev Ravindranathan. Suman Kumar directed and wrote "Raghu Thatha," produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the company Hombale Films.

    Yamini Yagnamurthy shot the film, T. S. Suresh edited it, and Sean Roldan composed the soundtrack. Red Giant Movies and PVR Inox Pictures distribute the film.

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction

    Ayushmann Khurrana pens heart-touching poem 'Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti' to demand justice in Kolkata rape case

    Independence Day 2024 Songs: 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' to 'Ae Watan'-9 patriotic songs to kindle your patriotism

    Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth or Allu Arjun? Which actor will earn the most from his films in 2024?

    'Fashion 2' in the making? Director Madhur Bhandarkar spills beans on film's sequel

    Kafir screenshot case: DYFI demands end to false propaganda against leaders, threatens legal action

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro sets new record with 9.17 lakh footfall in single day on August 14

    What is 22K, 24K Gold price in your city on August 15, 2024?

    Kolkata rape-murder case: Chaos at RG Kar Hospital as protesters clash with police, damage property

    Nunakkuzhi REVIEW: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony's film OUT on Independence Day, read fans reaction

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

