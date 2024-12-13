Sports

Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name creates unique record; Check HERE

Virat-Anushka's son, Akaay

Not even a year old, Akaay, son of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, has set a new record

His name trends on Google

Following Akaay's birth, people searched extensively on Google for the meaning of his name

Second spot on Google

Akaay's name secured the second position in the meaning category on Google's search trends for 2024

Born in London

Anushka and Virat's son was born in London in February. The unique name prompted widespread searches on Google

What does Akaay mean?

According to search engines, Akaay has two meanings: 'body' in Hindi and 'shining moon' in Turkish

Born on February 15th

Akaay was born on February 15, 2024. Virat and Anushka shared their joy on social media

Vamika is their daughter

Anushka and Virat also have a daughter named Vamika, whose birth also generated significant social media attention

