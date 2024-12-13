Virat Kohli's son Akaay's name creates unique record; Check HERE

Sports
Not even a year old, Akaay, son of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, has set a new record
Following Akaay's birth, people searched extensively on Google for the meaning of his name
Akaay's name secured the second position in the meaning category on Google's search trends for 2024
Anushka and Virat's son was born in London in February. The unique name prompted widespread searches on Google
According to search engines, Akaay has two meanings: 'body' in Hindi and 'shining moon' in Turkish
Akaay was born on February 15, 2024. Virat and Anushka shared their joy on social media
Anushka and Virat also have a daughter named Vamika, whose birth also generated significant social media attention
