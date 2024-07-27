Entertainment

Vishal Pandey, Shivani Kumar OUT from Bigg Boss OTT 3?

The big finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is just a few days away, and fans are excited to watch their favourite competitor hoist the trophy.
 

Image credits: Social Media

However, according to the latest rumours, Vishal Pandey and Shivani Kumari have been ousted from the reality program.

According to media sources, Pandey may be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3 because of low votes.

Kumari, on the other hand, will be evicted by her housemates. However, formal confirmation is pending.

This revelation comes after Jio Cinema unintentionally announced Vishal's expulsion on an Instagram post, which was later removed.

Loveskesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari, and Vishal Pandey were nominated this week.

In one episode, Vishal made news of his battle with Armaan after making remarks about Malik's second wife, Kritika , prompting Armaan to hit Vishal.

During an honest conversation with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal said in his ears, "I am guilty of one thing here. Bhabhi (Kritika Malik) looks stunning.

I am speaking in a decent manner." When Payal Malik questioned him about his words on Weekend Ka Vaar, Armaan slapped him.

Payal informed Vishal, "You're talking about a mother and a wife, and you should respect that. "What you said about Kritika is incorrect."

The show's host, Anil Kapoor, along with Payal and Armaan, chastised Vishal for his words.

