Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna to join Allu Arjun on sets on THIS day; know details

    Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, will join the sets on Thursday as part of the film's fresh schedule, which has started in Hyderabad.

    Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna to join Allu Arjun on sets on THIS day; know details ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 8, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    One of the most eagerly awaited films to come out of the South Indian film industry is The Rule. On a considerably larger scale than its previous installment, the Pan-India action spectacle was filmed at numerous places throughout the nation. While Allu Arjun has already begun filming for his scenes, the movie's leading heroine, Rashmika Mandanna, is reportedly slated to join the sets in a few days. The fresh schedule for the movie just got underway at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

    ALSO READ: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani share cryptic message with fans, allegedly Ranveer Singh in lead

    Rashmika Mandanna will begin shooting for Pushpa 2 on Thursday, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned. After her first schedule in June, this will be the actress' second for the Sukumar-directed film. "Rashmika had only four days of shooting time during her initial stay in Chennai. Now, she will begin filming on August 10 and remain there for roughly 15 days. For this particular schedule, a sizable set has been built where Allu, Rashmika, and other cast members will shoot some critical scenes for the film, a source familiar with the situation told us.

    Rashmika is anticipated to go to Anees Bazmee's Ek Saath Do Do after finishing Pushpa 2. In this dual-role comedic entertainer, the actress is teamed with Shahid Kapoor. She will then appear in Laxman Utekar's Chhava with Vicky Kaushal. According to reports, Rashmika will star as Yesubai Bhonsale, Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, in this Maddock Films movie, which is expected to start filming in or around October 2023. In contrast, Allu Arjun will collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas on his subsequent motion picture following Pushpa 2. He has also agreed to appear in Bhushan Kumar's upcoming Pan-Indian action thriller, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

     

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Fahad Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dream Girl 2: Mumbai Police inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film; uses song 'Dil Ka Telephone'

    Dream Girl 2: Mumbai Police inspired by Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film; uses song 'Dil Ka Telephone'

    Good news for Rajinikanth's fans: Bengaluru, Chennai offices declare HOLIDAY on August 10; distribute free Jailer tickets RBA

    Rajinikanth's Jailer mania: Several Bengaluru, Chennai offices declare HOLIDAY on August 10; check details

    Ira Khan says Aamir Khan's divorce from Reena was a 'trigger' for depression vma

    Ira Khan says Aamir Khan's divorce from Reena was a 'trigger' for depression

    Pushpa 2: The Rule celebrates Fahadh Faasil's birthday with riveting poster of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat ATG

    Pushpa 2: The Rule celebrates Fahadh Faasil's birthday with riveting poster of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat

    Happy Birthday Fahad Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star LMA

    Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: 7 best Movies of "Pushpa" star

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Rohit Sharma's hilarious response to fan's Pakistan query leaves everyone amused osf

    Rohit Sharma's hilarious response to fan's Pakistan query leaves everyone amused

    Hair Care: 5 revolutionary ways Brahmi Oil is a boon vma eai

    Hair Care: 5 revolutionary ways Brahmi Oil is a boon

    Blooming luxury: 7 most expensive flowers in India LMA

    Blooming luxury: 7 most expensive flowers in India

    Quad Malabar wargames off Australian coast from August 11; India deploys 2 warships

    'Quad' Malabar wargames off Australian coast from August 11; India deploys 2 warships

    Squats to lunges: 8 must-try exercises for sexy, toned legs AJR EAI

    Squats to lunges: 8 must-try exercises for sexy, toned legs

    Recent Videos

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon