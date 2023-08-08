Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna to join Allu Arjun on sets on THIS day; know details

Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the lead role in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, will join the sets on Thursday as part of the film's fresh schedule, which has started in Hyderabad.

One of the most eagerly awaited films to come out of the South Indian film industry is The Rule. On a considerably larger scale than its previous installment, the Pan-India action spectacle was filmed at numerous places throughout the nation. While Allu Arjun has already begun filming for his scenes, the movie's leading heroine, Rashmika Mandanna, is reportedly slated to join the sets in a few days. The fresh schedule for the movie just got underway at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna will begin shooting for Pushpa 2 on Thursday, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned. After her first schedule in June, this will be the actress' second for the Sukumar-directed film. "Rashmika had only four days of shooting time during her initial stay in Chennai. Now, she will begin filming on August 10 and remain there for roughly 15 days. For this particular schedule, a sizable set has been built where Allu, Rashmika, and other cast members will shoot some critical scenes for the film, a source familiar with the situation told us.

Rashmika is anticipated to go to Anees Bazmee's Ek Saath Do Do after finishing Pushpa 2. In this dual-role comedic entertainer, the actress is teamed with Shahid Kapoor. She will then appear in Laxman Utekar's Chhava with Vicky Kaushal. According to reports, Rashmika will star as Yesubai Bhonsale, Chhatrapathi Sambhaji Maharaj's wife, in this Maddock Films movie, which is expected to start filming in or around October 2023. In contrast, Allu Arjun will collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas on his subsequent motion picture following Pushpa 2. He has also agreed to appear in Bhushan Kumar's upcoming Pan-Indian action thriller, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame.

