Pushpa 2: Much-awaited Allu Arjun starrer film to release on THIS date; know details

The makers of the Allu Arjun starrer film have revealed the release date for the film. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in theatres by this date. Know details.

Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, the 'Pushpa' sequel is one of the most awaited films, which has been in the buzz ever since its announcement by the makers and cast. The makers have repeatedly shared updates that include film posters, character posters, shooting stills, shooting video updates and more.

While the makers shared the first picture of renowned South industry star and actor Fahadh Faasil from the sets as he wrapped a key schedule only a few days back. Everyone knows that the noted South industry star is reprising his role as cop Bhanwar Singh in the much-awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun and Sukumar's directorial film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. As the shoot is going on swiftly, the makers announced that the key schedule of Fahadh Faasil, who is playing the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, wrapped up only a few days back. The makers had shared a BTS pic and vowed that Bhanwar Singh would return with more vendetta this time.

Allu Arjun's powerful avatar and look from the teaser trailer and poster have piqued the curiosity of ardent Allu Arjun fans more than before. The audiences are thrilled to know the details and updates about the upcoming film. Also, most importantly, they want to know the release date of this action-thriller-entertainer film in theatres.

The makers have announced the release date of the film today. According to several media reports, Pushpa 2: The Rule will drop in theatres on December 22, 2023.

The second instalment is said to be greater and better than the first part. The first part ends with Bhanwar filled with revenge towards Pushpa Raj. The second part of the franchise will unveil the much-awaited and power-packed face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who got introduced as the main antagonist in Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2, the film, is being made and conceptualized on a much bigger scale and with an ensemble cast lineup which will be officially revealed and announced in the coming days. According to reports, Sai Pallavi and Vijay Sethupathi are also part of the cast, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. The technical department of the film includes Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Devi Sree Prasad composing the music.

