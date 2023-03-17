Puneeth Rajkumar birth anniversary: Kichcha Sudeep, Radhika Pandit and Rishab Shetty remember Power Star

Today, March 17, is Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary. On the occasion, celebrities turned to social media to send him kind greetings.

Today, March 17, marks the birth anniversary of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar. The Kannada celebrity died after a major heart attack on October 29, 2021. He was 46 years old at the time. His wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, and two children, Drithi and Vandhita, survive him. Many celebrities flocked to social media to commemorate him with heartfelt tributes on this particular day.

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar died on October 29 from a heart attack. His final film, Gandhada Gudi, was released in theatres on October 28, 2022, a day before the late actor's death anniversary. The film will now be available on Amazon Prime Video on March 17, Puneeth Rajkumar's 48th birthday.

Kichcha Sudeep wished the late star on Twitter saying, "A very special day to all all Puneeth Fans, friends and family. Celebrate him forever (sic)."

Sarathkumar shared a video montage with Puneeth and wrote, "Dear Appu avare, it is a special occasion, it is your birth anniversary, I cannot say in simple words how much you are missed and how your memories are etched in my self. You will always remain and be remembered by millions of your well wishers and fans forever, I miss you (sic)."

Karthik Gowda wrote, "You are always the Guiding force. Happy Birthday Boss (sic)."

Radhika Pandit also shared a wish. Sharing a picture with Puneeth Rajkumar, she wrote, "Happy birthday Appu sir. Miss u dearly (sic)."

Priya Anand wrote, "Happy Birthday My Dearest Appu. Today and always we remember the difference you made.. We still celebrate you every single day! Memories of you always bring a smile to my face.. Forever in my heart until we meet again (sic)."

On the other hand, the Kannada film will be played at the United Nations on March 17, which also happens to be star Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary.

Puneeth Rajkumar was a youth icon in the Kannada film industry (Sandalwood). He was the youngest son of Dr Rajkumar and his wife Parvathamma. Puneeth died on October 29, 2021, after suffering a heart attack. He was 46. The Power Star was laid to rest with full state honours at Dr Rajkumar Punyabhoomi in Kanteerava Studio, next to his father and mother, on October 31, 2021.

Recently, Vishal Krishna, a Tamil actor, became emotional when remembering the Kannada actor. "Puneeth and I had collaborated on a film. We've stayed good friends ever since. Everyone was taken aback by his passing. He was not just a movie star, but also a real-life celebrity. He was responsible for hundreds of homes, as well as several surgeries and children's education. When I learned about the 1800 kids he funded, I decided to assume responsibility."

KGF star Yash had posted a heartfelt tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary last year: “The smile that never fades, the warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away..He lives on.”