Pulkit Samrat discusses his role as a boxer in the upcoming series 'Glory'. The actor reveals his intense 5-6 hour daily training regimen, admitting he initially underestimated the physical demands of portraying an athlete.

Actor Pulkit Samrat is stepping into uncharted territory with his upcoming series 'Glory', trading his familiar romantic, boy-next-door persona for a physically demanding role set in the world of boxing.

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In an interview with ANI, the actor opened up about the rigorous preparation that went into portraying a boxer, admitting that he initially underestimated the challenge. "Well, when I started training, I thought, okay, I'm already fit, so I don't have to work so hard for boxing, to look like a boxer. But, as soon as I started training, I realised mai bohot paani me hu," Samrat said.

'Had to Train Like a Boxer'

Highlighting the intensity of his routine, he added, "It is not possible to look like an athlete without training like an athlete. So, I literally had to train like a boxer. I had to learn all the details of boxing."

Samrat revealed that his training schedule spanned several hours daily. "I used to train for at least 5-6 hours a day, which included boxing for 2 hours, strength training for 1-1.5 hours, and physiotherapy, just to make sure that I can go for training again the next day, so that I don't have too much strain on my body."

The actor emphasised the importance of speed and stamina in boxing, noting how it shaped his character. "Because a boxer's biggest strength is his speed. And I wanted this speed to become Ravi's (his character in 'Glory') strength and his weapon. So, it took a lot of effort to make speed his weapon."

'Credit Doesn't Go to Me Alone'

He also credited his team for helping him achieve authenticity in the role, saying, "I'm lucky that a very good team came together. My boxing coach, Drew, worked very hard and made me do it. Our boxing coordinator made sure that no form was wrong, and that my warm-ups were good. So, I can't really... If everybody is liking what I've done as a boxer, the credit doesn't go to me alone. It is the entire team that has worked."

Samrat also acknowledged series creator Karan Anshuman for trusting him with the role. "Definitely the credit goes to this man sitting right next to me, Karan Anshuman, who envisioned this kind of a character, and believed and trusted me to play that character," he said.

Despite initial doubts, the actor said discipline kept him going through the demanding process. "If you watch my Day 1 video, in which I had just started training, I didn't think I would be able to look like a boxer, or walk like a boxer, or even stand in the ring."

He added, "But again, the entire credit goes to my team, who pushed me, showed trust in me, and they used to encourage me and motivate me every single day. My job was to maintain discipline. That's it."

About the Series 'Glory'

'Glory', created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, explores the world of Indian boxing, blending family drama, rivalry, revenge, and a murder mystery. The ensemble cast includes Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Kashmira Pardeshi and Kunal Thakur.

The series is set to premiere on Netflix on May 1, 2026. (ANI)