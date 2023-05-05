Prosenjit Chatterjee enjoys fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam, shares frame with Aditi Rao Hydari

Prosenjit Chatterjee recently experienced a fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam after entering the spotlight because of his role in the online series Jubilee. Prosenjit shared photos of himself, Mani Ratnam, and his Jubilee co-star Aditi Rao Hydari on Instagram. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is Mani Ratnam's most recent movie and has received great reviews.

The actor captioned the post: "It's always a pleasure to meet you #ManiRatnam Sir. I've been watching your films from #MounaRagam to #PonniyinSelvan2. You're truly an inspiration. Respect."

Mani Ratnam can be seen grinning beside the cast in one image. In another, the actors can converse happily and smile at the Ponniyin Selvan director. See the post here:

Ponniyin Selvan 2, a historical drama by Mani Ratnam, was just released. The Chola dynasty serves as the setting for the second instalment of the PS film series. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj and is an adaptation of the same-named novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

The Jubilee actor claimed that the goal of the series was to honour Indian cinema in an interview with a reputable media outlet. He also praised the show's cast, adding he enjoyed working with the younger actors. On April 7, Jubilee became available.

