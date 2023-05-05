Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prosenjit Chatterjee enjoys fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam, shares frame with Aditi Rao Hydari

    Star of Bengali cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee, recently posted photos of himself and Ponniyin Selvan 2 director Mani Ratnam on Instagram.
     

    Prosenjit Chatterjee enjoys fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam, shares frame with Aditi Rao Hydari ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 5, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Prosenjit Chatterjee recently experienced a fanboy moment with Mani Ratnam after entering the spotlight because of his role in the online series Jubilee. Prosenjit shared photos of himself, Mani Ratnam, and his Jubilee co-star Aditi Rao Hydari on Instagram. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is Mani Ratnam's most recent movie and has received great reviews. 

    The actor captioned the post: "It's always a pleasure to meet you #ManiRatnam Sir. I've been watching your films from #MounaRagam to #PonniyinSelvan2. You're truly an inspiration. Respect." 

    ALSO READ: Why has Vivek Agnihotri denied Filmfare awards despite 7 nominations? know details here

    Mani Ratnam can be seen grinning beside the cast in one image. In another, the actors can converse happily and smile at the Ponniyin Selvan director. See the post here: 

    Ponniyin Selvan 2, a historical drama by Mani Ratnam, was just released. The Chola dynasty serves as the setting for the second instalment of the PS film series. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj and is an adaptation of the same-named novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. 

    The Jubilee actor claimed that the goal of the series was to honour Indian cinema in an interview with a reputable media outlet. He also praised the show's cast, adding he enjoyed working with the younger actors. On April 7, Jubilee became available.

    ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Here are 7 ways to have glowing skin like Shaakuntalam star

    Last Updated May 5, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Missed Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert? WATCH glimpses of iconic band's enthralling performance snt

    Missed Backstreet Boys Mumbai Concert? WATCH glimpses of iconic band's enthralling performance

    'Kerala Story' producer to HC: Will drop teaser that claimed over 32,000 women from state were recruited to ISIS anr

    HC refuses to stay 'Kerala Story', says film is fictional; producer to drop '32000 missing girls' reference

    Arjit Singh to build hospital in Jangipur: Know how CM Mamata Banerjee will be helping him MSW

    Arjit Singh to build hospital in Jangipur: Know how CM Mamata Banerjee will be helping him

    Cannes Film Festival: Anushka Sharma to debut, meets Emmanuel Lenin with husband Virat Kohli ADC

    Cannes Film Festival: Anushka Sharma to debut, meets Emmanuel Lenin with husband Virat Kohli

    Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971: YRF RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971: YRF

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'State govt cannot ban Bajrang Dal,' says Jagadish Shettar on Congress manifesto AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'State govt cannot ban Bajrang Dal,' says Jagadish Shettar on Congress manifesto

    Apple Saket sold iPhones AirPods iPads more worth Rs 2 crore in first 10 days Report gcw

    Apple Saket sold iPhones, AirPods, iPads & more worth Rs 2 crore in first 10 days: Report

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT: David Miller lauds Hardik Pandya; calls Gujarat Titans' captain a 'born leader' snt

    IPL 2023, RR vs GT: David Miller lauds Hardik Pandya; calls Gujarat Titans' captain a 'born leader'

    Operation Kaveri: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts transit facility created for Sudan evacuees

    Operation Kaveri: Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia shuts transit facility created for Sudan evacuees

    MEOW Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette FINALLY reacts to Doja Cat, Jared Leto's Met Gala outfit (PHOTOS) RBA

    MEOW! Karl Lagerfeld's famous cat Choupette FINALLY reacts to Doja Cat, Jared Leto's Met Gala outfit (PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon