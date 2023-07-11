Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses Kollywood star, says "Ajith is not a gentleman; he cheated me"

    Ajith is now in the headlines for allegedly cheating Manickam Narayanan. According to Narayanan, Ajith borrowed money and offered to make a film for him. He claims he still needs to return the money or make a film.
     

    Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses Kollywood star, says "Ajith is not a gentleman; he cheated me" RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 10:56 AM IST

    Tanil star Ajith Kumar will start his next film with Magizh Thirumeni soon. Manickam Narayanan, a Tamil producer, has now talked to the Tamil media and blasted Ajith. Manickam has worked with Kamal Haasan on films such as Vettaiyadu Vilayadu and Indralohathil Na Azhagappan. Narayanan recently told Tamil media, "Ajith borrowed money from me many years ago because he wanted to send his parents on a vacation to Malaysia."

    Manickam Narayanan added, "He informed me then that he would make a film for me and that we could alter the budget based on his income. However, he has yet to repay the money or make a film for me. He has never spoken about it in all these years. He claims to be a gentleman, but he is not!"

    Also Read: Has Kim Kardashian got selfie picture with ghost? Know details

    The producer said that he had known Ajith's wife, Shalini, for many years and that she was a wonderful lady. "He comes from a wealthy family and earns Rs 50 crores or more for each film." "What is the point of him defrauding people?" enquired Narayanan. He said other producers, such as AM Rathnam, had lost a lot of money because of Ajith flicks, but the Tamil actor never helped them out.

    The producer has talked to the media about this subject multiple times. However, Ajith Kumar has not issued a remark on the matter.

    Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is reportedly an all-out action entertainment starring Ajith. Pre-production work is now in progress, and the cast and crew will be confirmed shortly. The technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cameraman Nirav Shah, and designer Gopi Prasaanna. The film's producer is Lyca Productions, and it is supposed to have a large budget.

    Also Read: Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!

    The Valimai star is rumoured to be on vacation in Switzerland right now, and admirers have tweeted pictures of her.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee slams Anupam Kher for portraying Rabindranath Tagore; here's what she said RBA

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee slams Anupam Kher for portraying Rabindranath Tagore; here's what she said

    Is Kim Kardashian indirectly mocking Kourtney via her new partnership with nutrition company? vma

    Is Kim Kardashian indirectly mocking Kourtney via her new partnership with nutrition company?

    Kusha Kapila pens cryptic note after being attacked for divorce from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia vma

    Kusha Kapila pens cryptic note after being attacked for divorce from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia

    Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses ex-husband Shekhar Kapur of 'infidelity'; Know details vma

    Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses ex-husband Shekhar Kapur of 'infidelity'; Know details

    Has Kim Kardashian got selfie picture with ghost? Know details vma

    Has Kim Kardashian got selfie picture with ghost? Know details

    Recent Stories

    tennis India vs West Indies 2023: Ravindra Jadeja nears landmark, set to surpass Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Ravindra Jadeja nears landmark, set to surpass Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev

    Nothing Phone 2 to launch today When where to watch event LIVE Check out expected price specs gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) to launch today: When, where to watch event LIVE? Check out expected price, specs

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee slams Anupam Kher for portraying Rabindranath Tagore; here's what she said RBA

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee slams Anupam Kher for portraying Rabindranath Tagore; here's what she said

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 373 11 July 2023: Check the winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Russia Putin ordered Wagner boss Prigozhin to 'bring home Zelenskyy's head' in secret meeting AJR

    Russia's Putin ordered Wagner boss Prigozhin to 'bring home Zelenskyy's head' in secret meeting?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon