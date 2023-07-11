Producer Manickam Narayanan accuses Kollywood star, says "Ajith is not a gentleman; he cheated me"

Ajith is now in the headlines for allegedly cheating Manickam Narayanan. According to Narayanan, Ajith borrowed money and offered to make a film for him. He claims he still needs to return the money or make a film.

Tanil star Ajith Kumar will start his next film with Magizh Thirumeni soon. Manickam Narayanan, a Tamil producer, has now talked to the Tamil media and blasted Ajith. Manickam has worked with Kamal Haasan on films such as Vettaiyadu Vilayadu and Indralohathil Na Azhagappan. Narayanan recently told Tamil media, "Ajith borrowed money from me many years ago because he wanted to send his parents on a vacation to Malaysia."

Manickam Narayanan added, "He informed me then that he would make a film for me and that we could alter the budget based on his income. However, he has yet to repay the money or make a film for me. He has never spoken about it in all these years. He claims to be a gentleman, but he is not!"

The producer said that he had known Ajith's wife, Shalini, for many years and that she was a wonderful lady. "He comes from a wealthy family and earns Rs 50 crores or more for each film." "What is the point of him defrauding people?" enquired Narayanan. He said other producers, such as AM Rathnam, had lost a lot of money because of Ajith flicks, but the Tamil actor never helped them out.

The producer has talked to the media about this subject multiple times. However, Ajith Kumar has not issued a remark on the matter.

Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is reportedly an all-out action entertainment starring Ajith. Pre-production work is now in progress, and the cast and crew will be confirmed shortly. The technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cameraman Nirav Shah, and designer Gopi Prasaanna. The film's producer is Lyca Productions, and it is supposed to have a large budget.

The Valimai star is rumoured to be on vacation in Switzerland right now, and admirers have tweeted pictures of her.