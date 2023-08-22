Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra shows off sexy belly button piercing while on outing with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    Priyanka Chopra posted several new photos of herself, Nick, and Malti from their recent trip to Boston and New York on Instagram.

    Priyanka Chopra shows off sexy belly button piercing while on outing with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie ADC
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    The Jonas Brothers recently performed in New York while on tour in North America. Interestingly, star Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wife, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas had also been to New York. On Tuesday, Priyanka posted several new photos of herself, Nick, and Malti from their recent trip to Boston and New York on Instagram. PeeCee provided several close-up shots of herself in addition to the sentimental family photos, allowing viewers to see her belly button piercing more clearly. Nick's response to the image was interesting, and he left a number of heart eyes emojis in the comments area of Priyanka's most recent Instagram photo.

    Being a frequent user of social media, Priyanka posted a tonne of photos from the family vacation to New York City's famous Central Park as well as some adorable lone shots of tiny Malti relaxing in their hotel room on Instagram. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Malti was also seen playing with a doll that was identical to her in a sweet pink attire in one of the photos. As she accompanied Nick to his Boston concert, Priyanka posted some images of herself wearing yet another white gown. PeeCee shared the images with the simple caption "August magic" and a number of emojis. Priyanka was pictured in one of the images posing while wearing an embellished white crop top, little skirt, and silver blazer, but her face was obscured. Her navel piercing was visible. 

