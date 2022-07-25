Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy tequila at Kenny Chesney's concert in California

At Sofi Stadium on Sunday, July 24, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a good time. When the pair went to see Kenny Chesney perform in California, they matched in black.

Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas relaxed while attending a performance. The two stars can be seen dancing, head-banging, and singing along at a Kenny Chesney performance in footage shot by fans and first published by Nick on social media. Fans expressed their want to see Nick and Priyanka perform on stage together after seeing a brief peek of the two singing together.

Nick shared many videos of the stage and crowd at Sofi Stadium in California, where Kenny Chesney and Dan + Shay were performing, on his Instagram Stories. He used the front camera on one of the videos and tagged his wife Priyanka, giving followers a look at the two of them dancing to the music. Soon after Nick released the video, fan groups distributed it. The duo picked black outfits and chugged on tequila at the venue.

Also Read: Shamshera box office reports: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's film stays low, collects Rs 30.80 crore

On July 18, Priyanka Chopra turned 40. On her special day, the actress had a fun with her birthday crew. Priyanka said, "Just a girl and her birthday team! " in a thank-you letter after posting images from her birthday. So appreciative and fortunate to be able to spend time with my loved ones while being surrounded by so much love. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). (sic)." PC added, “The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl (sic)”

Also Read: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan be a disaster? Here's what Kamaal R Khan (KRK) thinks

On a closing note, Priyanka wrote, “I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed (sic)."