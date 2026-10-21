Priyanka Chopra celebrated Dussehra with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie at their Los Angeles home. She shared pictures from the puja. On the work front, Priyanka is set to star in SS Rajamouli's film 'Varanasi'.

Actor Priyanka Chopra beautifully embraces her Indian roots by celebrating every festival with traditional rituals, even while living abroad with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. From Navratri to Dussehra, she recently celebrated the festivities with great devotion at her Los Angeles home, performing puja and keeping Indian traditions alive miles away from her homeland. She shared several pictures, giving a glimpse of the Dussehra Pujan performed at her home. Dressed in traditional attire, Priyanka, Nick and their little one Maltie looked immersed in the festive spirit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In one of the cute visuals, Maltie could be seen sporting a 'Jai Mata Di' chunri. "May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always," Priyanka captioned the post.

On the work front

On the work front, Priyanka will soon return to Indian cinema with the action-adventure film 'Varanasi'. Directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu, the film is scheduled for release in April 2027. 'Varanasi', which is described as an ambitious project spanning multiple timelines and continents, features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. (ANI)