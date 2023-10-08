Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Priyanka Chopra keeps silence on Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's divorce; here's why

    According to a close friend of Priyanka Chopra, she is close to Sophie Turner but does not discuss the divorce with her and will also not be the type to meddle in the affairs of others.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

    American singer and songwriter Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce has been creating headlines ever since they announced it through Instagram. Although the families have yet to respond to the split, a source close to Priyanka Chopra has revealed that the actress is staying away from the divorce news. The internet has previously seen pictures of Sophie Turner and Priyanka together and the two are said to be very close. The J-sisters (as Priyanka affectionately referred to them) were frequently pictured together at Jonas Brothers performances and games. However, Priyanka has kept mute throughout Joe and Sophie's divorce proceedings. Priyanka is married to Joe Jonas' younger brother Nick Jonas. 

    According to a close friend of Priyanka, she is close to Sophie but does not discuss the divorce with her and will also not be the type to meddle in the affairs of others. There has apparently never been a divorce in the Jonas family and this one is quite a concern. However, they have opted to leave Joe and Sophie to deal with it. Sophie is really close to Priyanka. 

    Earlier it was said that Priyanka Chopra has an indirect connection to the divorce. Sophie Turner is said to have felt a lot of strain when the Jonas family made comparisons between her and Priyanka Chopra. Nick Jonas is Joe Jonas' younger brother, and the couple is more successful in their respective fields. The Jonas family is claimed to have yearned for Turner and Joe to be like them. However, the actor thought she was just 27 years old. 

    On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in the upcoming film 'Heads Of State'. The project, characterized as an action thriller, is directed by Ilya Naishuller.

