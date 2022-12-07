Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the 4 Indians In BBC's 100 Most Influential Women; know who are the rest three

With the help of a special series of interviews, documentaries, and features, the BBC uses the yearly list to highlight the accomplishments of women throughout the world, from grassroots activists to global leaders. The BBC invited some of the previous "100 Women" for the first time this year to suggest women they thought should be included on the list for 2022.

The BBC's list of the 100 most powerful women also features the four Indians, as well as the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottle, the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, the musician Billie Eilish, the actress and disability rights activist Selma Blair, and the Iranian climber Elnaz Rekab, who recently made headlines in Iran for competing in South Korea without a heads.

Tim Davie, director general of the BBC, said of the women on this year's list, "They are all remarkable in what they have accomplished and what they have contributed to their communities and society, and I am proud that the BBC continues to do vital work by shining a spotlight on them and sharing their stories around the world through our first-class journalism and storytelling."

In addition to the 90th anniversary of the BBC World Service and the 100th anniversary of the BBC, these events coincide with the 10th season of the BBC's Most Influential Women list. The season's linked collection of programmes will use the chance to reflect on what has changed over the last ten years as well as to spotlight the amazing women who have made a difference. The subject for "100 Women" in 2022 is progress.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

"She has established her own production company, making films in India. Chopra is also a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, campaigning for children's rights and education for girls," the BBC notes.

With more than 60 films to her credit, Priyanka is cited on the list as one of Bollywood's top movie stars. After making her film debut in 2002, the former Miss World broke through in Hollywood in 2015 when she became the first South Asian actress to take the starring role in an American network drama series, "Quantico." She has appeared in "Isn't It Romantic" and "The Matrix Resurrections" in