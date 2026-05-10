Priyanka Chopra was honoured with the inaugural Global Vanguard Award at the Gold House Gold Gala in Los Angeles. In her acceptance speech, she paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Madhu Chopra, calling her the foundation of who she is.

Priyanka Chopra was honoured with the inaugural Global Vanguard Award at the fifth annual Gold House Gold Gala on Saturday evening in Los Angeles on Saturday, reported Variety.

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Priyanka's Heartfelt Tribute on Mother's Day

After accepting the award, Priyanka Chopra took a moment to salute her mother, Madhu Chopra, calling her "the kind of mother who is here taking care of my child while I go filming for three weeks, the kind of grandmother that my grandmother was."

While paying tribute to her mother on Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra said, "I was raised with a lineage of very strong women that stood for each other and their achievements. I heard many people shout out, like Revathi Advaithi, you shouted out your mom talking about the power of education and stressing on having a skill set. Well, I had that mother, and so did my mother. So thank you for being the foundation of who I am, for always being a student of life. I love you, and you're beautiful. Happy Mother's Day," as quoted by Variety.

Mother-Daughter Duo's Social Media Post

Earlier, the daughter-mother duo wished Mother's Day to all "incredible mothers" around the world. Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhu Chopra shared the video with her daughter to wish Mother's Day.

She wrote, "To the women who nurture with strength, love without limits, and stand beside us through every chapter, Happy Mother's Day. Celebrating the beautiful bond between a mother and daughter, filled with love, laughter, and endless support. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers around the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra (@drmadhuakhourichopra)

At the Gold Gala, Madhu Chopra joined Priyanka Chopra as the actress recieved award at the event. (ANI)