Sexy photos, video in black: Sonam Bajwa’s HOT PICS can put Bhojupuri actresses to shame

Actor Sonam Bajwa who predominantly acts in the Punjabi film industry, has been slaying on the internet. With a following of over 8 million on Instagram, Sonam often sets the internet ablaze with her hot pictures.

Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

When it comes to beauty and acting, actresses from the Punjabi film industry are not far behind Hindi, South, Bhojpuri or any other cinema. In fact, popular Punjabi music videos stand as a testimony to the fact that actresses from this industry can beat many famous actors in beauty as well as in acting. One renowned face from the Punjabi film industry is of actor Sonam Bajwa. She is one of the most loved actresses who, apart from honing great acting skills, also knows how to make heads turn with her stunning looks.

Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Sonam Bajwa is one of the popular faces of the Punjabi film industry, The actor has over eight million followers on Instagram alone. She is followed by many celebrities in the Hindi film industry including actors Ayushmann Khurana and Sunny Kaushal. Check out her hot video in black, here. ALSO READ: Shama Sikander posts STEAMY pics with hubby on his birthday

Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

Although Sonam Bajwa has predominantly worked in the Punjabi film industry, she had also been a part of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. A model-turned-actor, she marked her Punjabi debut with ‘Best Of Luck’ in the year 2013. The next year, i.e., in 2014, she was seen in ‘Punjab 1984’. ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan’s has THIS dating advice for daughter Suhana

Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram

It was a year after her Punjabi debut that Sonam Bajwa marked her debut in the Tamil film industry. She acted in the 2014 film ‘Kappal’ wherein she was seen in the role of ‘Deepika’. Two years later, in 2016, Sonam entered the Telugu film industry with ‘Aatadukundam Raa’.

Image: Sonam Bajwa/Instagram