    Sexy photos, video in black: Sonam Bajwa's HOT PICS can put Bhojupuri actresses to shame

    First Published Sep 19, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Actor Sonam Bajwa who predominantly acts in the Punjabi film industry, has been slaying on the internet. With a following of over 8 million on Instagram, Sonam often sets the internet ablaze with her hot pictures.

    When it comes to beauty and acting, actresses from the Punjabi film industry are not far behind Hindi, South, Bhojpuri or any other cinema. In fact, popular Punjabi music videos stand as a testimony to the fact that actresses from this industry can beat many famous actors in beauty as well as in acting. One renowned face from the Punjabi film industry is of actor Sonam Bajwa. She is one of the most loved actresses who, apart from honing great acting skills, also knows how to make heads turn with her stunning looks.

    Sonam Bajwa is one of the popular faces of the Punjabi film industry, The actor has over eight million followers on Instagram alone. She is followed by many celebrities in the Hindi film industry including actors Ayushmann Khurana and Sunny Kaushal. Check out her hot video in black, here.

    Although Sonam Bajwa has predominantly worked in the Punjabi film industry, she had also been a part of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. A model-turned-actor, she marked her Punjabi debut with ‘Best Of Luck’ in the year 2013. The next year, i.e., in 2014, she was seen in ‘Punjab 1984’.

    It was a year after her Punjabi debut that Sonam Bajwa marked her debut in the Tamil film industry. She acted in the 2014 film ‘Kappal’ wherein she was seen in the role of ‘Deepika’. Two years later, in 2016, Sonam entered the Telugu film industry with ‘Aatadukundam Raa’.

    Workwise, Sonam Bajwa has had three film releases this year – two in Punjabi (Sher Bagga and Jind Mahi), and one in Tami (Kaatteri). She has also been seen in special appearances in many Bollywood films such as Ayushmann Khurana-starrer ‘Bala’ and Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Street Dancer 3D’. Her net worth is reported to be around Rs 5 crore.

