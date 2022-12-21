Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham to premiere at Cannes 2023? Here's what we know

    Prithviraj Sukumaran recently revealed details about the upcoming release of his ambitious movie Aadujeevitham. The multi-talented actor also revealed details about the film's Cannes debut.
     

    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 21, 2022, 8:36 AM IST

    Prithviraj Sukumaran is now on a signing frenzy with several high-profile projects in Malayalam, Telugu, and Bollywood. The multi-talented actor is now promoting his much-anticipated action movie Kaapa, directed by seasoned filmmaker Shaji Kailas. 

    Prithviraj Sukumaran discussed his future ventures with the media at one of his recent engagements. He finally revealed details about his big project Aadujeevitham, which is now in post-production.

    Aadujeevitham to premiere at Cannes 2023?
    Interestingly, Prithviraj Sukumaran has officially stated that the Blessy directorial would have its international debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. However, nothing will be finalised until the post-production work, particularly the musical soundtrack by AR Rahman, is done. As a result, Prithviraj said that if Aadujeevitham's post-production work is delayed, the Cannes premiere plans may alter. However, the versatile actor is optimistic that the picture will be released in theatres in 2023.

    About Aadujeevitham
    The survival thriller, based on Benyamin's best-selling novel of the same name, is probably one of Indian cinema's most anticipated future productions. The filming of Aadujeevitham began in March 2018 and was completed in July of this year. In the film, Amala Paul plays the female protagonist opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran. AR Rahman wrote the songs and original score. The director of photography is KU Mohanan. Sreekar Prasad did the editing.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming movies
    The outstanding actor recently completed the first date of his forthcoming production Vilayath Buddha, directed by his erstwhile collaborator Jayan Nambiar. In January, Prithviraj Sukumaran plans to begin filming on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his forthcoming Bollywood production starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the eponymous roles. Later, he will return to the set of the forthcoming Telugu film Salaar, his first collaboration with Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel.

    Later, Prithviraj Sukumaran will begin filming on L2: Empuraan, his third feature film. Mohanlal will reprise his role as Stephen Nedumpilly in the film, which is a sequel to his directorial debut Lucifer. After finishing the assignment, Prithviraj will begin filming for his forthcoming historical drama Kaaliyan.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2022, 8:36 AM IST
