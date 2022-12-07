Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prithviraj Sukumaran is the negative lead in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

    The makers had teased fans with a first video glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. After creating a buzz and piquing the curiosity of die-hard fans, the makers revealed that renowned South industry star Prithviraj Sukumaran, would be seen playing the antagonist in this awaited film.

    Prithviraj Sukumaran is the negative lead in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 2:02 PM IST

    Pooja Entertainment's upcoming action drama film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' has already, started creating a buzz since its announcement. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles, it won't be wrong to say that it has become one of the highly-discussed films of the year.

    ALSO READ: DCEU's superhero film 'The Flash' new release date revealed, fans slam the makers - READ on to know

    As the audience is eager to know more about the film, the makers have finally ended the anticipation of ardent Bollywood fanatics and unveiled that the antagonist in the much-awaited film, would be essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

    When the first video of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff got released, it ignited the audience's excitement to hear more about the film. While the film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, now there is an addition to the exciting squad with Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the entertainer.

    While talking about this exciting announcement, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film."

    Adding more details about the same, the noted filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar said, "I am really looking forward to work with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer."

    Taking to their official Twitter handle, Pooja Entertainment posted the official announcement tweet on December 7, 2022. Their caption read, "Welcoming Kabir @PrithviOfficial to the #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan squad. Get set for the biggest entertainer of 2023! @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @vashubhagnani @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @iHimanshuMehra @AAZFILMZ #PoojaEntertainment."

    On one side, the fans and audiences are excited to watch the two power-packed action hero's coming on the screen together for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But, interestingly, the scale and canvas of the film would be more refreshing and intriguing as Prithviraj Sukumaran adds a new dimension. Prithviraj will be essaying the role of an antagonist. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about liking to win awards - READ on to know

    Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents BADEMIYAN CHOTEMIYAN in association with AAZ film. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has been bankrolled and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Shah Rukh Khan set to collaborate with Kantara fame Rishab Shetty for a film - READ on to know more vma

    Is Shah Rukh Khan set to collaborate with Kantara fame Rishab Shetty for a film - READ on to know more

    Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about liking to win awards - Read on to know vma

    Shah Rukh Khan finally opens up about liking to win awards - READ on to know

    Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan all smile as they receive son Arhaan Khan with long hugs at Mumbai airport

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu back from USA after Myositis treatment; what next for the actress

    People Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big RBA

    People's Choice Awards 2022 Winners List: Shania Twain, Lizzo, Ryan Reynolds and more win big

    Recent Stories

    Australia vs West Indies/Windies, AUS vs WI 2022-23, Adelaide Test (Day-night): Steven Smith returns as skipper; Pat Cummins ruled out with injury-ayh

    AUS vs WI 2022-23, Adelaide Test (D/N): Smith returns as skipper; Cummins ruled out with injury

    China scraps many COVID regulations allows home quarantine ends temporary lockdowns gcw

    China scraps many COVID regulations, allows home quarantine, ends temporary lockdowns

    RBI hikes repo rate, home, car loans EMI to go up; here's what you can do - adt

    RBI hikes repo rate, home, car loans EMI to go up; here's what you can do

    Two killed, several injured in suspected suicide bomb blast at Indonesia Police Station AJR

    Two killed, several injured in suspected suicide bomb blast at Indonesia Police Station

    Year-ender 2022: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, celebs who got hitched this year RBA

    Year-ender 2022: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, celebs who got hitched this year

    Recent Videos

    India vs Bangladesh, IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/2nd ODI: Always enjoy playing sweep shots - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 2nd ODI: 'Always enjoy playing sweep shots' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon