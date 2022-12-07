Prithviraj Sukumaran is the negative lead in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

The makers had teased fans with a first video glimpse of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. After creating a buzz and piquing the curiosity of die-hard fans, the makers revealed that renowned South industry star Prithviraj Sukumaran, would be seen playing the antagonist in this awaited film.

Pooja Entertainment's upcoming action drama film, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' has already, started creating a buzz since its announcement. Starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles, it won't be wrong to say that it has become one of the highly-discussed films of the year.

As the audience is eager to know more about the film, the makers have finally ended the anticipation of ardent Bollywood fanatics and unveiled that the antagonist in the much-awaited film, would be essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

When the first video of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff got released, it ignited the audience's excitement to hear more about the film. While the film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, now there is an addition to the exciting squad with Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the entertainer.

While talking about this exciting announcement, producer Jackky Bhagnani said, "It's amazing to have Prithviraj Sukumaran as a cast of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Having him as an antagonist adds an extra thrill to the film."

Adding more details about the same, the noted filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar said, "I am really looking forward to work with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer."

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Pooja Entertainment posted the official announcement tweet on December 7, 2022. Their caption read, "Welcoming Kabir @PrithviOfficial to the #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan squad. Get set for the biggest entertainer of 2023! @akshaykumar @iTIGERSHROFF @vashubhagnani @aliabbaszafar @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @iHimanshuMehra @AAZFILMZ #PoojaEntertainment."

On one side, the fans and audiences are excited to watch the two power-packed action hero's coming on the screen together for the first time in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. But, interestingly, the scale and canvas of the film would be more refreshing and intriguing as Prithviraj Sukumaran adds a new dimension. Prithviraj will be essaying the role of an antagonist. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents BADEMIYAN CHOTEMIYAN in association with AAZ film. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film has been bankrolled and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar.