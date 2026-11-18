Princess Catherine honored Indian craftsmanship at the 2026 Earthshot Prize in Mumbai, wearing a sustainable sindoori red Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan, complemented by Prince William's coordinated Manish Malhotra black velvet bandhgala.

Princess of Wales Wears Mahima Mahajan Anarkali at Earthshot Awards

Catherine, Princess of Wales, brought Indian craftsmanship into the global fashion spotlight as she wore a sindoori red Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan to the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, appearing alongside Prince William in a coordinated black velvet bandhgala.

On Tuesday night, for the inaugural Children's Earthshot Prize, the Princess chose the Neelam Sindoori Red Anarkali from Mahima Mahajan’s MEHFIL Collection, making traditional Indian textiles and artisanal craftsmanship a highlight of the royal couple’s visit to India.

The ensemble combined a classic Anarkali silhouette with intricate embroidery and sustainable textile practices. Crafted from handwoven silk georgette, the ensemble was coloured using natural, vegetable-based dyes in a rich vermilion red shade. Its design featured long sleeves, a V-neckline, a fitted waist and a voluminous, flowing skirt. Intricate gold embroidery, green beadwork and traditional Banarasi detailing added depth to the outfit, highlighting the craftsmanship behind the design. Catherine completed the look with a matching hand-embroidered dupatta, adding another traditional element to the ensemble.

Her jewellery complemented the rich colour palette, with emerald and diamond drop earrings paired with a coordinating necklace. Prince William accompanied the Princess in a classic black velvet bandhgala by Manish Malhotra, creating a coordinated appearance while allowing Catherine’s vibrant red ensemble to take centre stage. Following the appearance, Mahima Mahajan's official announcement attracted widespread praise across social media. Fashion watchers appreciated the Princess's choice of an Indian designer and the outfit's tribute to local artisans.