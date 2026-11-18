Prince William and Catherine showcased Indian couture at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, with the Prince wearing a bespoke Manish Malhotra bandhgala and the Princess in a Mahima Mahajan Anarkali, highlighting local craftsmanship.

Prince William Wears Manish Malhotra Bandhgala at Earthshot Prize 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Prince William brought a touch of Indian couture to the global stage on Tuesday, as he arrived at the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai wearing a bespoke black velvet bandhgala designed by celebrated Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The Prince of Wales chose the custom creation for the prestigious environmental awards ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre, putting Indian craftsmanship in the spotlight during his and Catherine, Princess of Wales's first joint visit to India since 2016.

The tailored black velvet bandhgala featured a high, closed collar and intricately hand-embroidered buttons. Designed with a minimalist aesthetic, the structured jacket brought together traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary British tailoring. Prince William completed the ensemble with matching black trousers and formal shoes. The sleek, dark colour palette and refined silhouette gave the outfit a sophisticated appearance suited to the formal occasion.

The choice of Manish Malhotra's design marked a notable fashion moment at the international ceremony, bringing British royalty and Indian couture together on Mumbai's green carpet. Catherine, Princess of Wales, also made a statement in Indian fashion at the ceremony. She wore a hand-embroidered vermilion-red Anarkali designed by New Delhi-based designer Mahima Mahajan. She complemented the outfit with heirloom emerald and diamond jewellery that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II, adding a royal touch to her Indian couture ensemble.

Together, the royal couple's fashion choices brought Indian designers and craftsmanship into focus at the high-profile event. Hosted by filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar, the star-studded ceremony saw appearances by cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor, among other prominent guests. The sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards recognised five global environmental winners, with each recipient receiving GBP 1 million.