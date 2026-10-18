Prince Narula has requested fans to stop creating romantic video edits of him with Karishma Talwar. The reality star, now a husband and father, emphasized his commitment to his family and asked for respect for his personal life.

Prince Narula has asked fans to stop making romantic edits featuring him and Karishma Talwar, reminding them that he is happily married and has a daughter. The actor and reality TV star made the request after his reunion with Karishma on Roadies Rebirth brought their past connection on Splitsvilla 8 back into focus.

Prince shared a post on his Instagram Story asking fans to respect his personal life. While he said fans could continue making edits of his reality TV journey, he made it clear that he did not want romantic videos linking him to Karishma.

'I'm a happily married man'

In his message, Prince spoke about his family and said he did not want his daughter to come across such edits when she grows up. “Guys it’s a humble request You guys wana make edits about me, it’s cool but please remember that I have a wife and daughter - I’m a happily married man and I don’t want my daughter to grow up and watch these meaningless edits, I’ve had a beautiful journey in the world of reality tv”

Reunion Sparks Misleading Edits

Prince also clarified the nature of his connection with Karishma during Splitsvilla 8, saying that their association on the show was being presented incorrectly through some of the edits. “The audience of Splitsvilla is well aware that she was simply a ‘connection’ in the villa not an ex as is being shown.”

Prince and Karishma were paired during the eighth season of Splitsvilla. Their past association came up again after Karishma appeared during the audition round of Roadies Rebirth. During the episode, host Rannvijay Singha reminded the two of their connection on Splitsvilla 8, which Prince acknowledged. Karishma also jokingly accused Prince of leaving her because he thought she had “sold” him for Rs 599. The reunion led fans to revisit their time together on the dating reality show, with some creating romantic edits featuring the two.

Prince’s latest message comes as he asks viewers to distinguish between his past reality TV appearances and his present family life.

MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross Finale

The new season follows the finale of MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross, which saw Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, win the title as a member of Elvish Yadav’s team. Hartaaj Singh Gill from Prince Narula’s gang finished as the first runner-up after the two contestants faced off in the final task. Gill completed it in one minute and 48 seconds, while Gullu finished in one minute and 16 seconds. Gullu also defeated Rishabh Sachdeva, Priya Sharma and RD Dedha on his way to the title. (ANI)