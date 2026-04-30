Prime Video has launched 'Obsession Is In Session,' a new initiative to become the leading destination for young adult content. The streamer also released a teaser for its 2026 YA slate and announced an immersive fan event in Los Angeles.

Prime Video on Thursday announced their new initiative, Obsession Is In Session, to mark the streamer's "commitment to being the leading destination for young adult audiences." The streaming giant also gave fans a sneak peek into their initiative with the first look teaser trailer spotlighting Prime Video's highly anticipated 2026 YA slate. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

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The trailer ushers in a season-long celebration of young adult storytelling featuring back-to-back title premieres, immersive fan experiences, and cultural moments that signal a major investment in the stories, creators, and communities shaping the next generation of entertainment.

Obsessed Fest: Immersive Fan Event Announced

The one-day immersive fan event, taking place on June 27 in Los Angeles at nya Studios, will feature and celebrate upcoming titles Every Year After, The Love Hypothesis, Elle, Off Campus, Overcompensating, Your Fault: London, Drawn Together and more by "offering fans exclusive first looks, appearances from casts and creators and a range of fan focused access to the talent and creators behind the stories they obsess over," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

What Fans Can Expect

Attendees can expect a central programming hub with "live, talent-led sessions," exclusive footage and interactive fan moments; a literary lounge for author signings, live conversations, workshops and curated book shelves and a "suite of cinematic content studios where fans can step into recreated scenes from key titles and capture personalized photo and video moments."

A screening room, exclusive merch, "food experiences inspired by on-screen moments and communal fan spaces" will also be offered.

A New Era of Fan Engagement

"Audiences today don't just consume stories--they inhabit them, build communities around them, and carry them far beyond the screen," Sue Kroll, head of marketing at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Obsessed Fest is our invitation to bring that energy into the real world--a space where fandom, storytelling, and genuine connection converge in a way that feels immediate, immersive, and unforgettable." (ANI)