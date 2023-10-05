Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds 'The Vaccine War', urges everyone to watch the film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the filmmakers of 'The Vaccine War' for emphasizing the importance of scientists and science.

Director Vivek Agnihotri is creating headlines with his recently released film, 'The Vaccine War'. While the film continues to attract viewers, the film has caught the attention of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister praised the film and its depiction of our country's scientists' unwavering efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Prime Minister Modi sent a sincere congratulatory letter to the film, which has already struck a chord with viewers due to its sad storytelling and compelling performances. He applauded the filmmakers of 'The Vaccine War' for emphasizing the critical role of scientists and research in tackling the pandemic's issues.

Prime Minister on the film

"I have heard that a film called 'The Vaccine War' has been released, depicting the relentless efforts of our country's scientists who worked day and night, dedicating themselves to the cause of fighting COVID in their labs, like sages. All of these qualities are depicted in this film... I applaud the filmmakers for emphasizing the importance of scientists and science." he said.

About 'The Vaccine War'

'The Vaccine War' is a medical drama film directed and produced by Vivek Agnihotri. The film is based on the development of Covaxin during the COVID-19 epidemic in India, and it sheds light on the efforts of scientists who were involved in its development. Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Girija Oak, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, and Mohan Kapur star in the film.

'The Vaccine War' was released in theaters on September 28, 2023.

