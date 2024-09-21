Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas was involved in a car accident early Saturday, September 21, and is presently in the intensive care unit. His wife, Preity Jhangiani, is by his side.

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas was involved in an accident early Saturday morning, September 21. The actor is in the ICU at Bandra Hospital, accompanied by his wife Preity Jhangiani. According to the information obtained by his team, the actor was brought to the hospital, where physicians conducted all necessary tests. His wife, Mohabbatein star Preeti Jhangiani, is also at the hospital, caring for him.

A statement from his sports club, which runs the Pro Panja League, read, “We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

“Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery,” it said.

Parvin Dabas's filmography includes Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name is Khan, Monsoon Wedding, and Ragini MMS 2. He last appeared in Prime Video's Sharmajee Ki Beti.

