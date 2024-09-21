Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details

    Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas was involved in a car accident early Saturday, September 21, and is presently in the intensive care unit. His wife, Preity Jhangiani, is by his side. 

    Preity Jhangiani's husband Parvin Dabas in ICU: read details RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas was involved in an accident early Saturday morning, September 21. The actor is in the ICU at Bandra Hospital, accompanied by his wife Preity Jhangiani. According to the information obtained by his team, the actor was brought to the hospital, where physicians conducted all necessary tests. His wife, Mohabbatein star Preeti Jhangiani, is also at the hospital, caring for him.

    A statement from his sports club, which runs the Pro Panja League, read, “We regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

    Also Read: Who is Devara star Jr NTR's favorite dancer? Read on

    “Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr. Dabas is currently receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery,” it said.

    Also Read: Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar

    Parvin Dabas's filmography includes Khosla Ka Ghosla, My Name is Khan, Monsoon Wedding, and Ragini MMS 2. He last appeared in Prime Video's Sharmajee Ki Beti. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Recent Stories

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH) snt

    Chaos at Dhaka mosque: Shoes, objected hurled in clash between followers of former & current leaders (WATCH)

    Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH ATG

    Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif come together for luxury watch ad; fans love chemistry - WATCH

    Bengaluru to face power outrage in key areas on September 22

    Bengaluru to face power outage in key areas on September 22

    7 Kareena Kapoor inspired Kaftan styles for new moms RBA

    7 Kareena Kapoor inspired Kaftan styles for new moms

    Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more snt

    Tirupati laddu row decoded in numbers: Rs 50 each, over 3 lakh produced daily, Rs 500 cr annual revenue & more

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon