Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about the significant impact of his parents' divorce on his life during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast with his wife, Shibani Dandekar. He shared that his parents, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, separated in 1985, which deeply affected him and led him to become more avoidant in conflict situations.

Reflecting on this defining moment, Farhan explained that the separation changed his perspective entirely. Until that point, he had felt that everything was fine, but the divorce pushed him further into his shell. Being the younger sibling, he felt lost and unaware of the turmoil surrounding him, while his elder sister, Zoya, was more cognizant of the situation. He noted that Zoya often shielded him from the grief their mother experienced during that challenging time, as she felt more comfortable confiding in her.

Farhan also revealed that he became defensive after the divorce, recalling how classmates would make hurtful comments during conflicts. He expressed frustration over the lack of awareness among children regarding the emotional damage their words could inflict. This experience left him feeling angry and confused, questioning why he had to endure such remarks.

He further shared that the largest impact on his personality was the development of a non-confrontational demeanor. His instinct in the face of conflict became to withdraw entirely, preferring to disconnect rather than address or understand the issues at hand.

Previously, in another interview, Farhan had mentioned the societal stigma surrounding divorce during his childhood. Given the public nature of his parents’ separation, he often found himself at the receiving end of hurtful comments, which made the experience even more painful. Alongside the sadness of the situation, he felt a sense of anger that his family struggles could be used against him in school.

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is set to appear in the film 120 Bahadur, where he will portray PVC Major Shaitan Singh. He is also directing Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, and has plans to create Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif.

