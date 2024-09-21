Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar

    Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about the profound impact his parents' divorce had on his life during a candid conversation on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast. Reflecting on his childhood, he shared how the separation of Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani in 1985 shaped his personality, making him more avoidant in conflict situations

    Javed Akhtar, Honey Irani's DIVORCE emotionally damaged son Farhan Akhtar ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

    Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about the significant impact of his parents' divorce on his life during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast with his wife, Shibani Dandekar. He shared that his parents, Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, separated in 1985, which deeply affected him and led him to become more avoidant in conflict situations.

    Reflecting on this defining moment, Farhan explained that the separation changed his perspective entirely. Until that point, he had felt that everything was fine, but the divorce pushed him further into his shell. Being the younger sibling, he felt lost and unaware of the turmoil surrounding him, while his elder sister, Zoya, was more cognizant of the situation. He noted that Zoya often shielded him from the grief their mother experienced during that challenging time, as she felt more comfortable confiding in her.

    Farhan also revealed that he became defensive after the divorce, recalling how classmates would make hurtful comments during conflicts. He expressed frustration over the lack of awareness among children regarding the emotional damage their words could inflict. This experience left him feeling angry and confused, questioning why he had to endure such remarks.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

    He further shared that the largest impact on his personality was the development of a non-confrontational demeanor. His instinct in the face of conflict became to withdraw entirely, preferring to disconnect rather than address or understand the issues at hand.

    Previously, in another interview, Farhan had mentioned the societal stigma surrounding divorce during his childhood. Given the public nature of his parents’ separation, he often found himself at the receiving end of hurtful comments, which made the experience even more painful. Alongside the sadness of the situation, he felt a sense of anger that his family struggles could be used against him in school.

    On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is set to appear in the film 120 Bahadur, where he will portray PVC Major Shaitan Singh. He is also directing Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani, and has plans to create Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls RTM

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry RBA

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern

    VIDEO Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a golden goddess in her latest item song Stormrider RBA

    VIDEO: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a 'golden goddess' in her latest item song ‘Stormrider’; (WATCH)

    This is the stupidest...', Aamir Khan REJECTED 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' sequel over Jai's affair with Meghna ATG

    'This is the stupidest...', Aamir Khan REJECTED 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' sequel over Jai's affair with Meghna

    Recent Stories

    Who is Devara star Jr NTR's favorite dancer? Read on RBA

    Who is Devara star Jr NTR's favorite dancer? Read on

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls RTM

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar anr

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar

    Hezbollah confirms death of top commander Ibrahim Aqil, 14 other members in Israeli airstrike on Beirut snt

    Hezbollah confirms death of top commander Ibrahim Aqil, 14 other members in Israeli airstrike on Beirut

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry RBA

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon