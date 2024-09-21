Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Devara star Jr NTR's favorite dancer? Read on

    NTR, known for his exceptional dancing skills, recently revealed his admiration for another actor's dance moves. During the promotion of his upcoming film 'Devara,' NTR shared his appreciation for Thalapathy Vijay's dancing style, sparking discussions and debates among fans.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 12:13 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

    NTR is a complete actor. There is no need to mention his acting and dialogue delivery. Another aspect that sets NTR apart is his dance. After Chiranjeevi, NTR is the hero who made a name for himself as a professional dancer. His dance is captivating. Later, Allu Arjun gave competition to NTR.

    article_image2

    NTR

    NTR's name will definitely be on the list of best dancers in the country. NTR is a hero who can do any step immediately without practice. Many choreographers have revealed this. They praised NTR's talent, saying that he does not do any dance rehearsals and can perform directly.

    article_image3

    Such a great dancer loves the dance of a hero. That hero is none other than Dalpati Vijay. NTR, who went to Chennai as part of Devara movie promotions, revealed this. Dance should be like dance. It shouldn't be like a fight or gymnastics. Vijay sir dances very beautifully while being very cool. He doesn't seem to be working hard. I am a fan of Vijay's dance, he said.

    article_image4

    Thalapathy Vijay

    NTR further said.. I don't like dancing that much. I feel bored. I enjoy dialogues and acting a lot. NTR's comments are going viral. Vijay's fans are elated as the great dancer NTR praised him.

    article_image5

    Vijay's fans say that there is no greater dancer than their hero. There have been instances where NTR-Vijay fans have argued on social media that our hero is... no, our hero is a great dancer. With NTR's latest comments, it seems that Vijay has indirectly admitted that he is a better dancer than him.

    article_image6

    Apart from this.. Devara is getting ready for release. This is the film that NTR is doing solo after six years. While Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was released in 2018, he will greet the audience with Devara in 2024.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls RTM

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry RBA

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern ATG

    Ranbir Kapoor's photo from France goes VIRAL; fans express concern

    VIDEO Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a golden goddess in her latest item song Stormrider RBA

    VIDEO: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a 'golden goddess' in her latest item song ‘Stormrider’; (WATCH)

    This is the stupidest...', Aamir Khan REJECTED 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' sequel over Jai's affair with Meghna ATG

    'This is the stupidest...', Aamir Khan REJECTED 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' sequel over Jai's affair with Meghna

    Recent Stories

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls RTM

    Shibani Dandekar on interfaith marriage with Farhan Akhtar, facing 'love jihad' trolls

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar anr

    Kerala: ADGP Ajith Kumar bought flat in Kowdiar and sold it for double in just 10 days, claims MLA PV Anvar

    Hezbollah confirms death of top commander Ibrahim Aqil, 14 other members in Israeli airstrike on Beirut snt

    Hezbollah confirms death of top commander Ibrahim Aqil, 14 other members in Israeli airstrike on Beirut

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry RBA

    Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

    football Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon