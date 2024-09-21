Who is Devara star Jr NTR's favorite dancer? Read on

NTR, known for his exceptional dancing skills, recently revealed his admiration for another actor's dance moves. During the promotion of his upcoming film 'Devara,' NTR shared his appreciation for Thalapathy Vijay's dancing style, sparking discussions and debates among fans.

NTR is a complete actor. There is no need to mention his acting and dialogue delivery. Another aspect that sets NTR apart is his dance. After Chiranjeevi, NTR is the hero who made a name for himself as a professional dancer. His dance is captivating. Later, Allu Arjun gave competition to NTR.

NTR's name will definitely be on the list of best dancers in the country. NTR is a hero who can do any step immediately without practice. Many choreographers have revealed this. They praised NTR's talent, saying that he does not do any dance rehearsals and can perform directly.

Such a great dancer loves the dance of a hero. That hero is none other than Dalpati Vijay. NTR, who went to Chennai as part of Devara movie promotions, revealed this. Dance should be like dance. It shouldn't be like a fight or gymnastics. Vijay sir dances very beautifully while being very cool. He doesn't seem to be working hard. I am a fan of Vijay's dance, he said.

NTR further said.. I don't like dancing that much. I feel bored. I enjoy dialogues and acting a lot. NTR's comments are going viral. Vijay's fans are elated as the great dancer NTR praised him.

Vijay's fans say that there is no greater dancer than their hero. There have been instances where NTR-Vijay fans have argued on social media that our hero is... no, our hero is a great dancer. With NTR's latest comments, it seems that Vijay has indirectly admitted that he is a better dancer than him.

Apart from this.. Devara is getting ready for release. This is the film that NTR is doing solo after six years. While Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava was released in 2018, he will greet the audience with Devara in 2024.

