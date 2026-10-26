The trailer for Pratap, starring Amit Sadh and Esha Deol, explores the complex personal life of a police officer beyond his uniform. Directed by Sachin Saraf, the emotional action drama is set to release in theaters on November 20, 2026.

Pratap Trailer Release

The trailer of the upcoming action drama film ‘Pratap’, starring Amit Sadh and Esha Deol, has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a story that goes beyond the life of a police officer to explore the emotional struggles of his family. Speaking to ANI, the actors opened up about the film’s narrative, their characters and the aspects that made the project special for them.

Amit Sadh on Character Complexity

Talking about what drew him to the film, Amit Sadh said, “I think as an actor, we always look for a challenge. And if you talk about me, I always like characters who have a lot of complexity. I like the fragility, the complexity of human beings, and where your psychology, your principles, your value system are questioned. I like such characters because they are very close to a person's life.” The actor added that the script by director Sachin Saraf stood out for its distinct approach and the opportunity it offered him to explore a different character. “I felt that he is different and he will challenge me. And a new emotion, a new portrayal, a new body language, in finding, doing, expressing, there will be a challenge,” he said.

Moving Beyond Previous Roles

Recalling his first meeting with the director, Amit spoke about how Sachin wanted him to move away from the police officer he had portrayed in ‘Breathe’. “I have done a show before, ‘Breathe’, in which I played Sawant, which ran for three seasons and received a lot of love. And when I met Sachin sir for the first time, he told me, ‘I don't want the one from Breathe with me.’ So I thought, no, no, it's good, you did very well. You were very good, but he is a different cop. And that is where our journey started, to find where the story leads,” he shared. Amit also highlighted how ‘Pratap’ explores the personal lives of people in uniform, an aspect he believes is often overlooked in films centred on the armed forces and law enforcement. “Generally, when we make films about the army, special forces, commandos, and now the women of our country are also becoming commandos, there are also a lot of women in the police force. But when we show such films, we don't show the family much,” he said.

Esha Deol on Playing Poonam

Meanwhile, Esha Deol, who plays Poonam, Pratap's wife, described the film as an emotionally driven story that seeks to connect with audiences through its realistic portrayal of human relationships. “I think Pratap is a story that will definitely touch people's hearts.” The actress praised Amit Sadh's role, calling it a distinctive portrayal of a police officer, while emphasising that the film is not simply a cop drama. “Of course, Amit's character as Pratap is a very wonderful role that he has got as a male actor. And I think you are really lucky to have got a role like this. Because this is not an ordinary cop's story. Cops are not ordinary. They all are our heroes. You know, real-life heroes. I salute all the cops,” she said.

Esha explained that the narrative also examines the experiences of the people who stand beside Pratap, particularly his wife and son, and how their lives are affected by his circumstances. “The focus is also, like Amit said, on his family, his pillars. You know, Pratap's wife, Poonam. I am playing that role. And we also have a younger son. So what a son would go through, what a wife goes through,” she said. Reflecting on her decision to take up the role, Esha said she was keen to explore mature female characters with a strong message for women. “As a woman, to play a role like this for me at this point in my career, I felt it was very mature and nice to take up. Because I am looking for these kinds of female characters to play, which have a very strong message towards women, and for female audiences. That, you know, your world can move at any time. So what will you do? Every woman has power. So how will you maintain it? How will you move it forward?” she said.

Director’s Vision and Film Plot

Director-writer Sachin Saraf added, “Pratap's whole life cycle, that itself is the highlight. An Indian city, a character who is a hero, and his downfall, and how he comes out of that. This idea came from a lot of news articles, and the events that were happening around. And a lot of policemen and officers, who are really in a position of power, live around us, in our history, in our identity.” The trailer of ‘Pratap’ introduces Amit Sadh as a police officer whose world is turned upside down when he finds himself behind bars. The trailer moves between his past and present, raising questions about the circumstances that led to his imprisonment and the challenges that lie ahead. With powerful confrontations, action-packed sequences and unexpected developments, the trailer builds curiosity around a man who once enforced the law but now finds himself fighting his own battle.

The film features Esha Deol alongside an accomplished ensemble cast. Written and directed by Sachin Saraf, 'Pratap' also stars Seema Biswas, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Milind Gunaji. Produced by Pradeep Rangwani and presented by UV Films, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 20, 2026.

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