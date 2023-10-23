Prabhas turns 43: Glance at five best iconic movies of South superstar

Prabhas, the pan-Indian global superstar, will be ringing and celebrating his 43rd birthday today. While the South superstar is ruling the hearts of fans and audiences with brilliant performances in movies like Saaho, the upcoming Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar and Spirit, here is a glance at the five best iconic movies of the South Superstar.

Prabhas is an Indian actor who predominantly works in Telugu cinema. Prabhas is also one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. Prabhas has featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2015 and has received seven Filmfare Award nominations, a Nandi Award, and a SIIMA Award. Prabhas made his acting debut with the 2002 Telugu drama Eeswar and later attained his breakthrough with the action-romance Varsham (2004).

His notable works include Chatrapathi (2005), Bujjigadu (2008), Billa (2009), Darling (2010), Mr. Perfect (2011), and Mirchi (2013), winning the Nandi Award for Best Actor for his performance in the lattermost. As Prabhas turns 43 today, here's a glance at the five best iconic movies of the South superstar.

1. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015):

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this epic historical fiction film was a massive hit not just in the Telugu film industry but worldwide. Prabhas played the protagonist, Baahubali, and his nuanced performance won the hearts of global audiences and fans.

2. Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017):

This film is a continuation of the first part, directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Like the first part in the Baahubali franchise, this film broke numerous records and received critical acclaim. Prabhas reprised his role as Baahubali/Shivudu.

3. Mirchi (2013):

Directed by Koratala Siva, this action drama showcased Prabhas in a new light. The impressive performance of Prabhas as Jai was critically acclaimed, and the movie was hugely a commercial success.

4. Darling (2010):

This rom-com film helmed by A. Karunakaran won the hearts of fans and audiences. Prabhas played the role of Prabha, and his chemistry with co-star Kajal Aggarwal was one of the highlights.

5. Mr. Perfect (2011):

In this romantic drama directed by Dasaradh, Prabhas portrayed the character of Vicky. The film was well-received for its storyline and performances.

