  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details

    South actor Prabhas is a famous star Pan India. He enjoys a global fanbase and will next be seen in multiple pan India movies next year. Check out the complete list of the same right here.

    Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details SCJ
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 3, 2021, 11:20 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    South actor Prabhas is a famous star in India. He enjoys a global fanbase and will next be seen in multiple pan India movies the next year. The actor will be first seen as Lord Ram in Adipurush, where he will acting for the first time in a mythological genre movie. Fans of Prabhas are already excited to see him in this role. The film reportedly is being made on a large scale and is having heavy VFX work. The movie will be another gigantic epic and shall see larger than life characters. The movie is all set to release on 11th August 2022.

    The actor will also play the role of a loverboy in Radhe Shyam. He is known for doing romantic movies and has also earned a nickname for himself. For the first time, he will be playing the role of a majnu type loverboy / old school lover in his career. Radhe Shyam will be releasing in 2022 and has gained a lot of recognition. Fans are surely eager to watch him on the big screen. The makers of the film released a new song named Aashiqui Aa Gai.  Now, the makers of the song Aashiqui Aa Gayi released the teaser where Prabhas and Pooja were seen in a romantic avatar. Along with the great visuals, the song has been crooned by Arijit Singh. The melodious track will surely give you a positive feeling. Also read: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

    The actor shall also be seen in Salaar, where he will be playing the role of a rowdy hard-hitting hero in the film. It looks like it has been a while since the actor played the role of a rowdy guy in a film. He will be seen doing full-blown action scenes. The movie will be directed by Prashant Neel and is all set to release on 14th April 2022. The new release date of the film shall come out soon. Also read: Prabhas gifts something special to his fan that it will make you jealous, check it out

    Last Updated Dec 3, 2021, 11:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh?

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason

    BTS Kim Seong Jin treated to ice cream by a fan Jin calls him a friend instead drb

    BTS’ Kim Seong-Jin treated to ice cream by a fan; Jin calls him a ‘friend’

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: bride-to-be hires a tutor to learn Punjabi? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: bride-to-be hires a tutor to learn Punjabi?

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post SCJ

    Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude towards Rohit Shetty, Anand L Rai; check post

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Sunny Kaushal to attend wedding with rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh?

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason SCJ

    Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan is not talking to Jaya Bachchan for this reason

    Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif wedding Vicky arrives at Kat's residence for COURT MARRIAGE drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Vicky arrived at Kat’s residence for COURT MARRIAGE

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Mayank Agarwal's century headlines Day 1, here are the records scripted-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Mayank Agarwal's century headlines Day 1, here are the records scripted

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 15): JFC and HFC settle it out 1-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC should improve physically and tactically ahead of SCEB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Milestones that can be attained

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Rapid-fire with Tadap stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria drb

    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Video Icon