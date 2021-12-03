Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details

South actor Prabhas is a famous star in India. He enjoys a global fanbase and will next be seen in multiple pan India movies the next year. The actor will be first seen as Lord Ram in Adipurush, where he will acting for the first time in a mythological genre movie. Fans of Prabhas are already excited to see him in this role. The film reportedly is being made on a large scale and is having heavy VFX work. The movie will be another gigantic epic and shall see larger than life characters. The movie is all set to release on 11th August 2022.

The actor will also play the role of a loverboy in Radhe Shyam. He is known for doing romantic movies and has also earned a nickname for himself. For the first time, he will be playing the role of a majnu type loverboy / old school lover in his career. Radhe Shyam will be releasing in 2022 and has gained a lot of recognition. Fans are surely eager to watch him on the big screen. The makers of the film released a new song named Aashiqui Aa Gai. Now, the makers of the song Aashiqui Aa Gayi released the teaser where Prabhas and Pooja were seen in a romantic avatar. Along with the great visuals, the song has been crooned by Arijit Singh. The melodious track will surely give you a positive feeling.

The actor shall also be seen in Salaar, where he will be playing the role of a rowdy hard-hitting hero in the film. It looks like it has been a while since the actor played the role of a rowdy guy in a film. He will be seen doing full-blown action scenes. The movie will be directed by Prashant Neel and is all set to release on 14th April 2022. The new release date of the film shall come out soon.