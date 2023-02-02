Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer Project K is to be released in two parts

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer film Project K will get released in two parts, just like Baahubali. The first part is set and slated to release next year.

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    Global pan-Indian South superstar Prabhas upcoming Telugu science-fiction action-drama Project K has the South film fans thrilled and excited to witness him on the screens again after Radhe Shyam. Also starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, Project K will get released in two parts, as per reports. It also revealed that the first part would get released in April 2024.

    The project marks the first-ever collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, renowned for helming the Savitri biopic, Mahanati. It is also the first time that the global Bollywood icon, Deepika Padukone, who made a thundering comeback to screens with the global wide block-buster film Pathaan, is sharing the screen space alongside globally renowned pan-Indian South superstar Prabhas.

    According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, it is true that the makers have decided to release the film in two parts. A source in his quote to the portal revealed, “The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film."

    The source gave details on the possible plot of the film and shared, "While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali Franchise. Project K is envisioned as the biggest film of Indian Cinema with a conflict like never before and celebrates the 50 years of producers Vyjayanthi Movies."

    Recently, director Nag Ashwin revealed that he has completed filming the first schedule, including the introduction scene of Prabhas. He went on to add that Prabhas looks very cool in the introduction scene of the film. The project, scheduled for release next year, is being bankrolled on a lavish budget by Vyjayanthi Films.

