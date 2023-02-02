Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date out; read more details on film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

    After a long wait, the release date of the most-anticipated family entertainer film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is out now. The film has already piqued the curiosity of fans. It has created buzz and excitement ever since its announcement last year.

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    After teasing fans with the stills, BTS pictures, teasers, and more throughout the last year, the makers have revealed the release date of the highly-awaited family entertainer movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles.

    For those unaware, with this most anticipated film, the renowned Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is finally making a comeback as a director after being a globally prominent bollywood producer, entrepreneur, icon, and much more. It is a well-written and emotionally layered family drama entertainer film for the audiences. More so, the film for the director Karan Johar holds a special place as he makes a come back to his first love, which is directing films with this one.

    The film has an ensemble star cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and several others. It marks veteran Bollywood stars Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra sharing screen space after a long time.

    The fans who had been waiting to witness the adorable on-screen pairing and chemistry of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt ever since they won hearts of fans and audiences with iconic performances in the hit film Gully Boy (2019) as Murad and Sakina, their wish has been fulfilled. This film marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Their first film together was Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, which won many awards and accolades. From the date reveal poster, the film gives glimpses of emotions, love, drama, comedy and family entertainer that will surely make audiences feel an emotional roller coaster ride throughout the film when it unfolds in the theatres.

    The film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, is helmed by Karan Johar. After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kapoor And Sons, audiences and bollywood cinema lovers eagerly wait for this one since it promises a compelling storyline with brilliant performances by an ensemble star cast. The film's release date has been revealed by the makers today. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani releases in the theatres on July 28, 2023.

