  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Post Vir Das, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri delivers powerful speech in USA

     Now, after Vir Das, writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri,  who is in the USA for a month for the screening of  ‘The Kashmir Files’, gave a powerful speech. Take a look at the same here.

    Post Vir Das, The Kashmir Files director , Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri delivers powerful speech in USA scj
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 4, 2021, 4:07 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Vir Das had posted a clip on his Youtube channel where he had shown India in different limelight in a foreign country. He had performed at Washington DC's John F Kennedy Center, where he was seen taking a dig at several issues plaguing the Nation. The clip gave many positive and negative reactions. Some supported while others were against the same. Now, after Vir, writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri,  who is in the USA for a month for the screening of 'The Kashmir Files', gave a powerful speech. 

    Vivek's Kashmir Files is known to be one of the most crucial unreported story of Indian history. It has received a lot of praise form his wife, Pallavi Joshi.  Now for the first time, Vivek had spoken at Capitol Hill. Vivek's speech was not just applauded by the audiences but also by government authorities and his countrymen. The speech was also praised by Congressmen like Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, Republican Andy Brarr, senior democrat senator Mark Warner. It looks like Vivek has made India proud globally.

    Now after gathering praises for his last critically-acclaimed film 'The Tashkent Files that had won the prestigious National Award, he has again collaborated to show another hard-hitting film, The Kashmir Files. It will be released on 26th January 2022. 

    To talk about The Kashmir Files, it showcased the real story of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It is a sad story showing the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits through the eyes of democracy, religion, politics and humanity. Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue

    Living up to its title, 'The Kashmir Files' is a true story based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.  The stellar cast of the film includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Also read: Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2021, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here is what Deepika Padukone had said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding SCJ

    Here's what Deepika Padukone had said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 05 PMO officials to attend the function drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 05 PMO officials to attend the function

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: 5 reasons why you should watch the film SCJ

    Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's Tadap: 5 reasons why you should watch the film

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Is Deepika Padukone on the wedding invitee list? drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Is Deepika Padukone on the wedding invitee list?

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding dance is unmissable [VIDEO]

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding dance is unmissable [VIDEO]

    Recent Stories

    Popular food and travel Influencer Shubhra Paul Banker's Instagram feed has its vibes

    Popular food and travel Influencer Shubhra Paul Banker's Instagram feed has its vibes

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis shot out for lowest total against Indians, Mohammed Siraj-Ravichandran Ashwin claim 3 each-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis shot out for lowest total against Indians, Siraj-Ashwin claim 3 each

    Here is what Deepika Padukone had said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding SCJ

    Here's what Deepika Padukone had said when asked about inviting Katrina Kaif to her wedding

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 05 PMO officials to attend the function drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: 05 PMO officials to attend the function

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding to have 120 guests? Here's what we know

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding to have 120 guests? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Northeast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts NEUFC clash a chance for FCG to bounce back (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz happy with a point for SCEB against CFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic feels CFC was the better team that deserved to win vs SCEB (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 16): Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal settle goalless (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB needs to focus on defending set-pieces ahead of CFC game

    Video Icon