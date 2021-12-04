Post Vir Das, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri delivers powerful speech in USA

Now, after Vir Das, writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is in the USA for a month for the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’, gave a powerful speech. Take a look at the same here.

Vir Das had posted a clip on his Youtube channel where he had shown India in different limelight in a foreign country. He had performed at Washington DC's John F Kennedy Center, where he was seen taking a dig at several issues plaguing the Nation. The clip gave many positive and negative reactions. Some supported while others were against the same. Now, after Vir, writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is in the USA for a month for the screening of 'The Kashmir Files', gave a powerful speech.

Vivek's Kashmir Files is known to be one of the most crucial unreported story of Indian history. It has received a lot of praise form his wife, Pallavi Joshi. Now for the first time, Vivek had spoken at Capitol Hill. Vivek's speech was not just applauded by the audiences but also by government authorities and his countrymen. The speech was also praised by Congressmen like Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, Republican Andy Brarr, senior democrat senator Mark Warner. It looks like Vivek has made India proud globally.

Now after gathering praises for his last critically-acclaimed film 'The Tashkent Files that had won the prestigious National Award, he has again collaborated to show another hard-hitting film, The Kashmir Files. It will be released on 26th January 2022.

To talk about The Kashmir Files, it showcased the real story of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It is a sad story showing the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits through the eyes of democracy, religion, politics and humanity. Also read: Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue

Living up to its title, 'The Kashmir Files' is a true story based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It's a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. The stellar cast of the film includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar. Also read: Emmy Awards 2021: Sushmita Sen, Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui are hopeful to win