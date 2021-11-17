  • Facebook
    Kangana Ranaut calls Vir Das 'soft terrorist' over 'Two Indias' monologue

    First Published Nov 17, 2021, 5:49 PM IST
    Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Vir Das' controversial 'I come from two Indias' video clip that was part of his recent show at the John F Kennedy Centre in the US.

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her controversial statements, has now spoken about Stand-up comedian Vir Das' latest  video, titled “I come from two Indias" The video was shared on Das' YouTube channel earlier this week. It was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.
     

    In the six-minute video, Vir Das talks about some major topics/incidents that happened in India. There are also a few that India is still facing, from the battle against COVID-19 to incidents of rapes, farmers’ protests, etc.
     

    The comedian is in trouble for the same video; there have been several FIRs against him ever since the video came out. One such complaint was filed by a Delhi-based lawyer Vivekanand Gupta for rants against India on foreign land.  Also Read: Comedian Vir Das encounters two Indias after Kennedy Centre monologue video
     

    In her post, the Queen actress wrote, “When you generalise all Indian men as gang rapists it gives rise and encouragement to racism and bullying against Indians all over the world… After Bengal famine Churchill famously said, ‘These Indians breed like rabbits they are bound to die like this…’ He blamed Indians’ sex drive/fertility for the death of millions because of hunger… Such creative work targeting an entire race is soft terrorism… Strict actions must be taken against such criminals @virdas."
     

    Meanwhile, a BJP leader from Delhi has lodged a charge against Das alleging that he used derogatory remarks, which embarrassed India’s reputation at an international platform.
     

    Delhi BJP vice president and spokesperson Aditya Jha complained and alleged that Vir Das said that women are worshipped in the day and raped at night in India.

